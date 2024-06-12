AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, June 11, 2024
Where: Des Moines, Iowa. at Wells Fargo Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,686 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,317.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix – AEW International Championship
- Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis
- Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry – TNT Championship Qualifying Match
- Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher & Roderick Strong & Konosuke Takeshita – Trios Match
- Rush in action
- “TV Time” with Chris Jericho & special guests Private Party
