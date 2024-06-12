News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 12, 2024

When: Wednesday, June 11, 2024

Where: Des Moines, Iowa. at Wells Fargo Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,686 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,317.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix – AEW International Championship
  • Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis
  • Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry – TNT Championship Qualifying Match
  • Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher & Roderick Strong & Konosuke Takeshita – Trios Match
  • Rush in action
  • “TV Time” with Chris Jericho & special guests Private Party

