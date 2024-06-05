AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/5): Keller’s report on MJF’s return to Dynamite, Swerve vs. Strong for AEW World Title, Mariah May vs. Saraya, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 5, 2024

LOVELAND, COL. AT BLUE FCU ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 2,435 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,032.

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to the entrance stage as MJF walked out to his familiar theme song. The graphic said he is the longest-reigning AEW World Hvt. Champion. “Just like the old days,” said Schiavone. When his music stopped, fans cheered. He made the (obligatory?) reference to pot being legal in Colorado and that’s why his eyes might look funny. (Considering 24 out of 50 states have legalized marijuana, it’s time retire this reference when visiting Colorado.) He said he’s putting everybody on notice. He said he was licking his wounds at home sitting on his couch in his palatial estate “in the most magical place in the world, Long Island, New York.” He plugged Forbidden Door and joked that he’ll probably be wrestling “some random guy from Mexico and Japan.” He added: “Get your tickets today. Done shilling!”

He said watching from home, he heard “a bunch of children” making bold claims. He said Okada calls himself the Rainmaker, but looking at his body, it seems he cannot afford a gym membership. He said Swerve Strickland isn’t much of a leader since his whole crew turned on him. He said what offended to him was Swerve referring to himself as a business mogul. He said they tend to go to school, “but if you did, you must’ve skipped your public speaking course.” He then mocked Will Ospreay’s accent and phrasing. Fans chanted “Bruh!” He said Ospreay is not Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, or Hiroshi Tanahashi. He said he has defeated each of them. He then called his teeth “disgusting, crooked, and yellow-stained.” He said Ospreay isn’t the best in the world, because he is.

MJF said he became the face of AEW and created some of the greatest matches and interviews in the history of the sport. He said he became the most hated man walking the planet only to become the most beloved. He said when he went home “to heal from my wounds after carrying this place” and “people had the audacity to try to smear my name.” He was interrupted by Rush’s music.

Rush walked out.