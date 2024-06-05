FREE PODCAST 6/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini with backstage insights from his days on writing team, Seth’s turn, MITB and Summerslam speculation (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-6-2014), PWTorch editor interviewed ex-WWE Creative Team Member John Piermarini. They go in-depth with reaction to the Seth Rollins turn, Money in the Bank and Summerslam speculation, lots of backstage insights from his days on writing team, and much more with live callers and email questions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO