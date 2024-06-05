News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini with backstage insights from his days on writing team, Seth’s turn, MITB and Summerslam speculation (116 min.)

June 5, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-6-2014), PWTorch editor interviewed ex-WWE Creative Team Member John Piermarini. They go in-depth with reaction to the Seth Rollins turn, Money in the Bank and Summerslam speculation, lots of backstage insights from his days on writing team, and much more with live callers and email questions.

