FREE PODCAST 6/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk change in WWE locker room culture with contract renewals, Clash at the Castle, Forbidden Door, MJF, Swerve-Ospreay, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

A change in WWE locker room culture when it comes to locker room contract renewals, the change in the pace of re-signing wrestler, and how wrestlers are showing how aware they are of the money WWE is raking in these days.

Clash at the Castle hype analysis and show predictions including extended discussions on Chad Gable, Otis, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, and other key wrestlers on the card.

A look at the choices Paul Levesque will make regarding booking decisions the rest of the summer and how unpredictable it appears to be.

AEW Forbidden Door’s line-up and whether it looks like it’ll be a success.

The tough call between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay winning the AEW World Title match.

The good and bad so far from MJF since his return.

VIP AFTERSHOW…

Will Ludwig Kaiser or Gunther turn heel if they split?

Is Raw becoming the A-show for WWE again?

Will NXT beat AEW Dynamite this week in viewership, does it matter, is it healthy competitiveness or pettiness if WWE takes pleasure in looking for chances for NXT to outdraw AEW.

The push of Ethan Page in NXT and whether it’s trying to show-up AEW by showing what they had and didn’t take advantage of.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO