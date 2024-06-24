WWE announces Indianapolis, Ind. will host WrestleMania, Summerslam, and Royal Rumble in first-of-its-kind multi-event deal with a city

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has reached a deal with Indianapolis, Ind. officials to bring the Royal Rumble, Summerslam, and WrestleMania to the city’s Lucas Oil Stadium in a first-of-its-kind three-event deal with a major venue, along with hosting several episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. The Royal Rumble next year, on Feb. 1, 2025, will be the first major event as part of that deal.

The Summerslam and WrestleMania events will take place in future years, not yet specified.

“We are excited to bring this groundbreaking partnership to Indianapolis and our state,” said Patrick Talty, President of Indiana Sports Corp in a press release issued by WWE to PWTorch. “For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage. This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways. We look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our community and state and showing them all that Indy has to offer.”

The full press release follows…

WRESTLEMANIA, SUMMERSLAM, AND ROYAL RUMBLE HEADED TO INDIANAPOLIS