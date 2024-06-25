News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (6/25): Announced matches, location, how to watch

June 25, 2024

When: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer – NXT Heritage Cup Match
  • The O.C. vs. Chase U vs. New Catch Republic vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Humberto & Angel – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match
  • Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears
  • Arianna Grace vs. Sol Ruca
  • Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey
  • Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

