NXT PREVIEW (6/25): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer – NXT Heritage Cup Match
- The O.C. vs. Chase U vs. New Catch Republic vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Humberto & Angel – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match
- Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears
- Arianna Grace vs. Sol Ruca
- Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey
- Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey
