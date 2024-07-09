VIP AUDIO 7/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cena’s retirement tour, Dom-Rhea-Liv, Seth-Punk-Drew dynamic, tonight’s NXT reaction, Owen Cup Finals predictions (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- John Cena’s retirement tour and discussing various ways he could distribute some of his 30-40 dates with different opponents.
- Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley
- Damien Priest offering Seth Rollins another title match despite their Gentlemen’s Agreement
- The C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre dynamic
- The latest happenings on tonight’s NXT
- Dynamite’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals predictions
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.