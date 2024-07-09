VIP AUDIO 7/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cena’s retirement tour, Dom-Rhea-Liv, Seth-Punk-Drew dynamic, tonight’s NXT reaction, Owen Cup Finals predictions (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena’s retirement tour and discussing various ways he could distribute some of his 30-40 dates with different opponents.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

Damien Priest offering Seth Rollins another title match despite their Gentlemen’s Agreement

The C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre dynamic

The latest happenings on tonight’s NXT

Dynamite’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals predictions

