VIP AUDIO 7/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cena’s retirement tour, Dom-Rhea-Liv, Seth-Punk-Drew dynamic, tonight’s NXT reaction, Owen Cup Finals predictions (51 min.)

July 9, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • John Cena’s retirement tour and discussing various ways he could distribute some of his 30-40 dates with different opponents.
  • Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley
  • Damien Priest offering Seth Rollins another title match despite their Gentlemen’s Agreement
  • The C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre dynamic
  • The latest happenings on tonight’s NXT
  • Dynamite’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals predictions

