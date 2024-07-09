News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss Cena’s possible final opponents, MJF’s turn and promo, Punk-Seth, Rhea-Dom, Britt-Mone, Ethan Page, Wyatt Sicks, more (112 min.)

July 9, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

  • John Cena’s ideal final opponent at WrestleMania and a list of other wrestlers he might face on tour
  • MJF’s heel turn and subsequent noteworthy promo on Collision including whether it got too lost in the weeds of star ratings vs. TV ratings instead of legacy-building and power-grabbing through winning matches
  • “Hangman” Page’s return
  • The C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins exchange
  • Rhea Ripley-Dominik Mysterio
  • Britt Baker-Mercedes Mone
  • The Wyatt Sicks
  • The WrestleMania Behind the Curtain documentary
  • Ethan Page’s win
  • And much more

