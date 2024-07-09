FREE PODCAST 7/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss Cena’s possible final opponents, MJF’s turn and promo, Punk-Seth, Rhea-Dom, Britt-Mone, Ethan Page, Wyatt Sicks, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:
- John Cena’s ideal final opponent at WrestleMania and a list of other wrestlers he might face on tour
- MJF’s heel turn and subsequent noteworthy promo on Collision including whether it got too lost in the weeds of star ratings vs. TV ratings instead of legacy-building and power-grabbing through winning matches
- “Hangman” Page’s return
- The C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins exchange
- Rhea Ripley-Dominik Mysterio
- Britt Baker-Mercedes Mone
- The Wyatt Sicks
- The WrestleMania Behind the Curtain documentary
- Ethan Page’s win
- And much more
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.