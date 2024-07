AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Where: Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,897 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,436.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final

Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final

Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe – Stampede Street Fight

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Pac vs. Tomohiro Ishii – Global Glory 4-Way

Swerve Strickland returns

Will Ospreay to speak

CEO Mercedes Mone Double Championship Victory Toast

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/3): Keller’s report on Britt Baker’s return, Pac vs. Danielson, Ospreay vs. Garcia, Jarrett vs. Wildcard, Statlander vs. Nightingale

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Willow Nightingale on misconceptions about the AEW locker room, facing Mercedes Mone, embracing her status as a role model