NXT TV RESULTS (7/9): Hazelwood’s live report on Page’s first night as Men’s NXT Champion, D’Angelo defends against King, Ruca vs. Vice, Petrovic vs. Grace, more

NXT TV RESULTS

JULY 9, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a recap video of Heatwave from two nights ago that saw pretty much everything go as predicted aside from Ethan Page emerging as the new Men’s NXT Champion. Kelani Jordan retained over Sol Ruca, Axiom and Nathan Frazer did the same against Chase U, Oba Femi made it a trifecta against Wes Lee, and Roxanne Perez made it four homers in a row as she retained against Lola Vice. Oh yeah, I BELIEVE IN JOE HENDRY.

ETHAN PAGE IN-RING PROMO

Page was introduced by Mike Rome and he walked out with the title over his right shoulder and a coterie of security. Vic Joseph said it took Page 40 days to become champion, shortest time since debut and breaking Kevin Owens’ record. He started by elongating a “AND NEW” announcement before raising his title. He said it only took six weeks to absolutely took over this entire brand. The crowd was chanting “shut the hell up” at him. He said to accomplish something so miraculous in a short amount of time takes adaptability and world class ability, but most importantly, a “giant freaking ego.” He said he knows the entire locker room “hates Ethan Page” and that’s why he has security to prevent any “overzealous degenerates” go after him or the titles, then said something about delinquents. Oro Mensah rushed from the crowd and was dragged to the back behind the elevated concourse. Now that security is cleared, someone else is about to attack, huh? He then thanked Ava for banning Mensah from Heatwave so that he didn’t prevent an opportunity for himself. A “whoop that Trick” chant started as he put over the main event as one of the best in NXT history. He made a promise as “YOUR NXT Champion” to make sure that none of these outsiders come to NXT and “ruin what we have because what we have in NXT is so very special.” Great work here from Page. He then mocked the crowd with a “we are NXT” chant and said “wrong; I am NXT.” He said we’ve entered the “Era of Ego.” Trick Williams’ music hit.

He cut the music immediately and said he wasn’t in the mood for none of this. He said he isn’t going to make excuses, but he will get even with a rematch. He said he wanted that rematch tonight. There’s an “I believe in Joe Hendry” sign visible. Page thanked Williams for that Trick Shot knee because he “fell” into the title. He said he knew this was going to happen, Williams demanding a rematch, but said Williams isn’t the guy anymore, he is, so he rejected the rematch request. Shawn Spears’ music hit.

Spears immediately said that Page owed Spears a huge thank you for pulling Williams out of the ring during the count. Page gave a half-hearted thank you and said he would have won anyway. Spears accepted the thank you and asked Williams who’s the goofy ass now for losing his title without even getting pinned. Spears said he tried to offer his wisdom, but Williams wouldn’t listen and he thinks Williams goes to the back of the line. Je’Von Evans was next and said Page and Spears need to shut the hell up. Evans said he knocked both of their asses out and pinned both of them, getting this close to becoming champion. He said he’s going to shoot his shot again and then a brawl broke out. The faces cleared the ring quickly and referees came out to separate them completely.

-Joseph then showed the ending to the countdown match where Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic defeated Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx, then showing Grace breaking up with Petrovic as a partner only for Ava to make a singles match. They cut it off before Grace blamed Ava for breaking up tag teams. She is so good in her role. [c]

-They returned with a Twitter video from Lexis King saying he was going to take the Heritage Cup from “The Don” Tony D’Angelo. D’Angelo had a response video and said he’s insulted that King thinks this will be a walk in the park and said he’s going to smack “that fake ass beard right off of your face, you hear me?”

-Petrovic was making her entrance wearing the purple and red gear from Heatwave I believe. Grace was already in the ring.

(1) KARMEN PETROVIC vs. ARIANNA GRACE – Singles match

They locked up to begin and Grace threw her down, saying that she was the MVP. Petrovic rushed only to get hit down again, this time with an “I’m better than you” from Grace. Petrovic then slapped the hell out of Grace before hitting an arm wringer and some connected kicks for a two-count. Jayne and Nyx suddenly hit the ringside area as Petrovic locked in a chancery to Grace. Grace fought out, but ate a chop. Joseph said Page & Spears vs. Williams & Evans was made official for tonight (obviously). Grace was able to gain the advantage and lock in a seated sub. Petrovic fought to her feet and broke out with a jawbreaker, then a bunch of forearms into the corner. She hit a back kick counter, but Grace went to the top, had her kick caught, but swung it back to take out Petrovic. Back on the mat, Petrovic hit a kick and then sudden cyclone kick to the back of a crouched Petrovic for the win. Suddenly, Fallon Henley attacked Petrovic from behind and hit a big suplex and then just beat Petrovic for a bit. She egged on the boos before she exited the ring and said to the other heels that she’s sick of these rookies.

WINNER: Karmen Petrovic at 2:37 (cyclone kick)

BROOKS JENSEN SIT-DOWN

Ava began the meeting saying Brooks Jensen’s actions have been uncalled for. He said he owned up to it and he wished he could take back everything he said and did, but he can’t. Ava said this life and job isn’t easy with a lot of ups and downs and he needs to push through the lows. He said this is all he ever wanted as a second-generation “superstar.” Ava said Shawn Michaels and her were ready to release him, but people vouched for him and gave him a second chance. He said she won’t regret this decision and that he has a great support system around him now. Ava said she can’t stress this enough, but he is a “WWE superstar 24/7.” He said he was going to “make an impact,” so he’s going to wrestle in TNA I guess. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: So all of that buildup, all of that animosity and aggression and hostility, and we just get a simple HR meeting between Ava and Jensen where he’s a schoolboy and gets a second chance? THAT is what we get to signal he’s going to make an appearance in TNA? The potential of this could have had much more…impact.)

-Rome and the participants were already in the ring for the Heritage Cup match

(2) “THE DON” TONY D’ANGELO (c) (w/The Family) vs. LEXIS KING – Heritage Cup match

DJ Eddy Thorpe was on the elevated concourse with his digital turntables. Round 1 began with D’Angelo grabbing the left arm and putting King in a wringer. King cartwheeled and kicked out of it, then mocked D’Angelo. D’Angelo took him into a side head lock and then hit a shoulder tackle, but as he went for a drop down, King just slowly walked on his back for more mockery. D’Angelo then hit a few suplex variants before hitting a big arm drag, holding on. King forced him into a corner, but was hit with a back body drop and then another arm drag. King broke out and hit a big right hand, then some big chops in the corner. D’Angelo turned him around and hit one to the chest of his own, then held the ropes to counter a dropkick from King. He looked to put King in a crab, but King kicked out only to be taken down immediately for another attempt and he locked it in with seven seconds left. The DJ played music between the round.

Round 2 began with King hitting a big chop to D’Angelo and then turning toward Thorpe to tell him to shut up, but this allowed D’Angelo to hit Forget About It. [c]

Tony D’Angelo up 1-0

Round 3 had 30 seconds left when they returned and D’Angelo hit a big suplex, but missed a corner splash. King hit his running lariat and then the Coronation. He got the pin with seven seconds left.

Tied 1-1

Round 4 began with King hitting a running kick right as the bell rung. He stayed on D’Angelo with a short-arm clothesline, but as he went for a running one, D’Angelo exploded with a lariat. Both men were showing the effects of the match. D’Angelo gained the advantage and hit two standard belly-to-belly suplexes, but King evaded the spinebuster and almost got a pin. King went to the second rope, but D’Angelo ran up to meet him. King knocked him off and hit a leaping DDT for a near-fall. D’Angelo went for his finisher again, but King countered with an inside cradle and then a thrust kick. He went for Coronation, but D’Angelo reversed into a huge spinebuster.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 10:59 elapsed (one-armed spinebuster) to retain the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-Joseph said something was going on and a cameraperson ran to the back and showed Jensen beating the hell out of Evans, ramming him into the equipment cages. Josh Briggs ran over and asked what the hell was going on and that he put his neck on the line for him. Jensen said he was making an impact. OK, now him acting like a schoolboy makes a little more sense. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I mean, that match was what you expected from both men. Nothing exciting, nothing bad, just there. I will say, I do think D’Angelo is improving and that these rounds matches may have been just what he needed. However, I still just feel apathetic toward King.)

-Evans is presumably out of the match, Jensen wanted to make an impact, Hendry was shown for two seconds at the end of Heatwave, Williams needs a partner…

-They returned with Chase U in the back, Thea Hail saying she was going to get them back on the winning track. Ridge Holland came up and congratulated them on their effort and said he was working on things to make it up to them. He hyped up Hail and said she was ready for Perez, then told Duke Hudson he got him a championship match, not with Page, but with Femi. Hudson said, “…thanks, Ridge.” Riley Osborne said Femi is going to kill Hudson.

-Gallus made their entrance. They were immediately attacked from behind by Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. Joe Coffey threw Wolfgang out of the way to take a shot.

(3) GALLUS (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang w/Joe Coffey) vs. TYRIEK IGWE & TYSON DUPONT – Tag team match

The ref called for the bell once two men were in the ring. Mark Coffey was getting beat, hit with a double team, and then Wolfgang being sent back outside. Igwe ate a big elbow, but hit a big standing kick to Coffey, whose jacket was still on. Coffey responded with a big dropkick and tagged in Wolfgang. Igew fought back, but a double team stopped everything. Wolfgang talked smack to Dupont, distracting the ref and allowing Coffey to take out Igwe. Wolfgang hit a bodyslam as Joseph said Evans is out of the main event. Coffey tagged in, but Igwe fought back and made the tag to Dupont. Joseph said we’ll hear from Williams after the match. Dupont hit a nice dropkick and then a corner splash. He hit Coffey with a sidewalk slam and then a running splash. He tagged in Igwe, but Wolfgang distracted the ref, allowing Joe Coffey to interfere and eliminate Dupont. They hit their finisher for the victory.

WINNER: Gallus at 3:15 (double team running kick-flapjack)

-Kelly Kincaid was with Williams in the back and asked about Evans being out. He said Jensen did Evans dirty, but Williams said no one will stop him and he doesn’t care if he has to go it alone against both Page and Spears. He settled down and said that’s not a good idea, so he’s going to find a tag partner.

-They showed Lee making his way. [c]