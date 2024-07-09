WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/5): Viewership and key demo info, ten-week average, comparisons to year-ago data for final hype for MITB

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown (7/5) averaged 2.256 million viewers, identical from the prior week and below the 2.336 million from two weeks ago.

The current ten-week rolling average is 2.193 million. The same ten-week period last year averaged 2.320. So viewership is down 127,000 over this recent ten-week period compared to last year.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.66 rating, also identical to the prior week and down from the 0.73 rating from two weeks ago.

The current ten-week rolling average is 0.62. One year ago, the same ten week period was 0.61.

The advertised matches and segments were:

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) challenge A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The Bloodline will appear

CHECK OUT OUR PWTORCH POST-SHOW AFTER SATURDAY’S WWE MONEY IN THE BANK…

Both the audio podcast and YouTube video versions are included below…