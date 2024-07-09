VIP AUDIO 7/9 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Amin attends Money In the Bank and NXT Heatwave, excellent week for AEW, heel MFJ returns, Collision review (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #10 of “Collision Cafe” with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani, they discuss Amin’s live in-person experience with WWE this past weekend. Did Money in the Bank reach expectations? AEW creates a money moment and match with Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone. Heel MJF returns in a big way. Finally, they review episode 52 from Southaven, Mississippi.

