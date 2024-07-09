AEW Collision Ratings Report (7/6): Viewership takes big hit up against WWE Money in the Bank, key stats and year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday’s (7/6) episode of AEW Collision headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay White in an Owen Hart Tournament match averaged 306,000 viewers, down from 422,000 the week before. It went head-to-head with WWE Money in the Bank on Peacock, thus the severe drop in viewership. That’s a drop of 116,000 viewers.

Up against the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27, Collision drew 300,000, a drop from 441,000 the week before, so this was a less severe dropoff than that. That was a drop of 141,000.

One year ago, the third episode of Collision ever up against the 2023 Money in the Bank drew 452,000 viewers, a drop from 595,000 the week before. That was a drop of 128,000.

In the 18-49 demo, Saturday’s episode drew a 0.08 rating, the second-lowest demo rating in the series history. Up against the Rumble earlier this year, it drew a 0.06 rating.

AEW put out a stronger-than-usual line-up for this episode and it might have paid off in a smaller dropoff than in the past for Collision up against a strong WWE PLE. They advertised MJF opening the show, “Hangman” Page vs. Jey White in an Owen Hart tournament semi-final, Christian Cage appearing with Nick Wayne and Killswitch, a Jack Pwerry promo, plus Ton Storm vs. Trish Adora and a six-man tag.

