VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Flashback (6-28-2017): Joe-Lesnar-Heyman, Enzo-Cass, Women’s MITB re-do, ROH Best in the World review, Post-Vince world speculation (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from June 28, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:
- Raw and Smackdown reaction including Joe-Lesnar-Heyman, Enzo-Cass, Women’s MITB re-do, Miz TV-Balls, and more
- A review of the ROH Best in the World PPV.
- New Japan L.A. shows final preview
- Impact Slammiversary preview
MAILBAG TOPCIS…
- Enzo, Art Barr, Post-Vince, WWE Competitors, Rope Breaks
MMA TOPICS…
- UFC and Bellator reviews
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.