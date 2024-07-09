News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Flashback (6-28-2017): Joe-Lesnar-Heyman, Enzo-Cass, Women’s MITB re-do, ROH Best in the World review, Post-Vince world speculation (157 min.)

July 9, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from June 28, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

  • Raw and Smackdown reaction including Joe-Lesnar-Heyman, Enzo-Cass, Women’s MITB re-do, Miz TV-Balls, and more
  • A review of the ROH Best in the World PPV.
  • New Japan L.A. shows final preview
  • Impact Slammiversary preview

MAILBAG TOPCIS…

  • Enzo, Art Barr, Post-Vince, WWE Competitors, Rope Breaks

MMA TOPICS…

  • UFC and Bellator reviews

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024