FREE PODCAST 7/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells, Hazelwood, and Lindberg talk Joe Hendry’s big main event win, Ethan Page’s first show as champion, Wes Lee reuniting with the Rascals, more (126 min.)

July 10, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Bruce Hazelwood, and Nate Lindberg cover NXT featuring Joe Hendry’s big main event win, Ethan Page’s first show as champion, Wes Lee reuniting with the Rascals, and more.

