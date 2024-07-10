FREE PODCAST 7/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells, Hazelwood, and Lindberg talk Joe Hendry’s big main event win, Ethan Page’s first show as champion, Wes Lee reuniting with the Rascals, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Bruce Hazelwood, and Nate Lindberg cover NXT featuring Joe Hendry’s big main event win, Ethan Page’s first show as champion, Wes Lee reuniting with the Rascals, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO