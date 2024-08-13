VIP AUDIO 8/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW-Warner Bros. TV deal buzz, Danielson’s murky retirement stip, Roman’s return to Smackdown, Lucha Bros. Dom-Rhea, Cody-KO, Gunther-Orton, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- The latest buzz on AEW’s TV future with Warner Media.
- MJF commenting on the blow-up with Britt Baker and insight into the state of the AEW locker room.
- Bryan Danielson’s murky retirement vow in the lead-up to All In.
- Would Ricky Starks and the Lucha Bros. be good fits for WWE?
- Reaction to the return of Roman Reigns along with the murky Jacob Fatu injury situation.
- Gunther-Randy Orton and Cody-Kevin Owens hype for Bash in Berlin’s two men’s world title matches.
- Bronson Reed and Bron Breaker.
- Dominik and Rhea Ripley.
- WWE and the Olympics.
- Tavion Heights in the N-1 and Anna Jay in Grand Prix.
