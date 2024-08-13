VIP AUDIO 8/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW-Warner Bros. TV deal buzz, Danielson’s murky retirement stip, Roman’s return to Smackdown, Lucha Bros. Dom-Rhea, Cody-KO, Gunther-Orton, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

The latest buzz on AEW’s TV future with Warner Media.

MJF commenting on the blow-up with Britt Baker and insight into the state of the AEW locker room.

Bryan Danielson’s murky retirement vow in the lead-up to All In.

Would Ricky Starks and the Lucha Bros. be good fits for WWE?

Reaction to the return of Roman Reigns along with the murky Jacob Fatu injury situation.

Gunther-Randy Orton and Cody-Kevin Owens hype for Bash in Berlin’s two men’s world title matches.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breaker.

Dominik and Rhea Ripley.

WWE and the Olympics.

Tavion Heights in the N-1 and Anna Jay in Grand Prix.

