VIP AUDIO 8/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW-Warner Bros. TV deal buzz, Danielson’s murky retirement stip, Roman’s return to Smackdown, Lucha Bros. Dom-Rhea, Cody-KO, Gunther-Orton, more (85 min.)

August 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • The latest buzz on AEW’s TV future with Warner Media.
  • MJF commenting on the blow-up with Britt Baker and insight into the state of the AEW locker room.
  • Bryan Danielson’s murky retirement vow in the lead-up to All In.
  • Would Ricky Starks and the Lucha Bros. be good fits for WWE?
  • Reaction to the return of Roman Reigns along with the murky Jacob Fatu injury situation.
  • Gunther-Randy Orton and Cody-Kevin Owens hype for Bash in Berlin’s two men’s world title matches.
  • Bronson Reed and Bron Breaker.
  • Dominik and Rhea Ripley.
  • WWE and the Olympics.
  • Tavion Heights in the N-1 and Anna Jay in Grand Prix.

