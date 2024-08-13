VIP AUDIO 8/13 – Keller & Powell VIP Aftershow: Levesque’s growing irritation with media Q&As, New Day, Oba Femi, Wyatt Sicks, Bronson’s push, Breakker, R-Truth, Lucha Bros. WWE potential, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of Keller & Powell VIP Aftershow, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell continue their discussion from the Wade Keller Podcast Flagship covering these topics exclusively for VIP members and Dot Not Members including a handful of email questions from listeners…

Triple H’s growing grumpiness during media Q&As.

Mailbag topics in WWE showing wrestlers walking through the Gorilla Position, New Day and Odyssey Jones, the Wyatt Sicks, Bronson Reed’s push, Bron Breakker’s rise, Miz and R-Truth, and more.

The prospects of the Lucha Bros. in WWE including whether they should stop in NXT first.

