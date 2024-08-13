FREE PODCAST 8/13 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Jesse Ventura, Dom-Rhea, Dynamite preview, Bash in Berlin, Jacob Fatu, KO challenging Cody, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Rhea Ripley-Dominic Mysterio and all of The Judgement Day changes.

The state of C.M. Punk in WWE in terms of top tier status and momentum.

Jesse Ventura’s resurfacing since Hulk Hogan spoke at the Republican National Convention and fellow Minnesota governor Tim Walz landed on the national stage, with context and background on Ventura when it comes to politics, Hogan rivalry, and his place in wrestling history.

A look at the AEW Dynamite analysis with various discussions springing from the announced matches including the role of The Young Bucks, the Bryan Daneilson retirement stip confusion, Mercedes Mone as a heel, and more.

Randy Orton-Gunther face-off.

Jacob Fatu’s mysterious injury and the state of the new Bloodline.

Does WWE have just the right number of titles?

Kevin Owens as the next challenger for Cody.

