10 YRS AGO – TNA Impact TV Report (8/14/2014): X Division Scramble match, Hardys vs. Team 3D, plus Mr. Anderson, Lashley, MVP, Magnus (Nick Aldis), more

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Results

August 14, 2014

Taped 6/27 in New York City

Aired on Spike TV

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

TNA Impact opened with a replay of last week’s big angle glorifying violence against women when a babyface, Bully Ray, put Dixie Carter through a table. In the arena, Mike Tenay and Taz continued to glorify the violence, while Taz noted Bully has no remorse for what he did.

In the ring to start the show, Bully Ray thanked the crowd for supporting his quest to put Dixie through a table. Ray welcomed out Brother Devon as Tenay hyped a merchandise offer commemorating last week’s table bump. In the ring, Devon said it feels good that Dixie Carter is gone, then he was interrupted by clashing music.

Out came Matt Hardy, followed by Jeff Hardy. Matt and Bully went through their WWE history, referencing their WrestleMania matches, including at the Astrodome for WM17. They eventually agreed to have another match after leading the crowd to cheer for another match-up between the teams.

[ JC’s Reax: More of the same from these TV tapings making Impact feel like a nostalgia show reliving memories as if it’s on WWE Network. Not that Hardys vs. Team 3D won’t be a good match, but the set-up doesn’t help the perception of TNA as existing to simply give former WWE/ECW/WCW stars a national TV home. ]

Last Week: Samoa Joe became new X Division champion.

Backstage: Rockstar Spud, Ethan Carter III, and Rhino limped into the building not in a good mood after what happened to Dixie last week.

[Commercial Break at 9:10]

[Q2] Last Thursday: Tenay and Taz introduced more replays of Bully putting Dixie through a table.

Backstage: Babyfaces Eric Young and Bobby Roode soaked up Bully putting Dixie through a table by watching the footage on their phones, as TNA continues to try to make it seem normal or acceptable that Bully put Dixie through a table last week. Austin Aries walked in to join the discussion, then transitioned to vowing to take out more “pieces of trash” in the form of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Kenny King tonight.

In-ring: Christy Hemme introduced a complicated X Division scramble match. Out first was Low Ki. Masked men in colorful outfits were already in the ring and Taz talked about eating at Denny’s.

1 — X DIVISION SCRAMBLE MATCH

Mike Tenay said the winner faces Samoa Joe for the X Division Title next week. And, next week is a “Hardcore Justice” theme. Tigre Uno eliminated Crazzy Steve at 1:20. Another rapid-fire elimination followed with Mannik pinning Tigre Uno with a gutbuster. D.J. Zema eliminated Mannik one minute later, then Homicide eliminated D.J. Zema with the Gringo Killer.

The match came down to Homicide and Low Ki for a New York battle. Ki managed to avoid a Gringo Killer, then kicked Homicide in the back of his head before nailing a Ki Krusher for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Low Ki at 7:11 to become #1 contender to the X Division Title. The way TNA shot this match made it seem like Ki and Homicide are four-feet tall. It just wasn’t very flattering. Joe vs. Ki should be good next week, nevertheless.

Backstage: A TNA production crew member was watching footage of Dixie going through a table. ECIII slapped the phone out of the person’s hand, then Carter, Spud, and Rhino kept walking down the hallway.

On the way to break, Spike quickly ran a 3-second spot quickly saying Impact is moving to Wednesday nights starting next week. Casual fans sitting at home probably had to rewind the DVR to make sure they saw that correctly.

[Commercial Break at 9:25]

Still to come: Four-way Knockouts Title match.

[Q3] In-ring: Ethan Carter III’s music played to bring out Carter, Spud, and Rhino selling injuries from last week. Spud took the mic and sold the effects of a nasal injury trying to talk. He requested a moment of silence for the “greatest tragedy in the history of the professional wrestling business” when Dixie was put through a table. Of course, he did not get a moment of silence from the crowd.

ECIII took the mic from an upset Spud to call out the crowd for cheering Dixie going through a table last week. Carter said he is requesting – no, demanding – the immediate termination of Bully Ray from TNA Wrestling. He vowed to build a house and stand here all night long until Bully is fired.

Kurt Angle’s music interrupted to bring out the show’s general manager. Angle walked up to Spud and told him to shut up. He then talked about booking the show before telling Carter to wrestle tonight or get out of the ring. Carter shouted back that he is not wrestling this week, so if he does not terminate Bully Ray, he is going to have a problem.

Angle said they are going to have a problem because his two options were wrestle or get out. Carter said he’s not leaving, so Angle called out New York City cops. Rockstar Spud was cuffed, then Carter shouted at the cops before throwing money at one of the cops. The cop cuffed Carter and hauled both Carter and Spud away from the ring as Angle’s music played.

Locker Room: Gunner sat down with Sam Shaw to discuss matters. Gunner said he’s going to settle his issue with Mr. Anderson in the ring tonight, while Shaw said he feels bad for everything going on right now.

Backstage: Cops continued to haul Ethan Carter III and Rockstar Spud out of the building as fans shouted and took pictures.

[Commercial Break at 9:39]

Somewhere: Rhino tried to help ECIII and Rockstar Spud with their cop problem. They became uncontrollable once they left an elevator to be hauled outside.

In-ring: Mr. Anderson’s music played to bring out Anderson for his mic drop introduction. Gunner was out next to face Anderson.

[Q4]

2 — MR. ANDERSON vs. GUNNER

Anderson and Gunner shoved each other early on, with Anderson still frustrated about Gunner siding with Sam Shaw. Meanwhile, the announcers evaluated the TV product. Taz said it’s been hard-hitting since Angle took over as Anderson settled in on a chinlock. Meanwhile, the crowd tried to take over by chanting random things, so Sam Shaw was sent down to the ring. Shaw got physically involved, the bell sounded, and Gunner separated Shaw from Anderson.

WINNER: No Contest at 2:50; no resolution to the Anderson vs. Gunner issue.

Backstage: Angelina Love made sure she was on the same page with Velvet Sky heading into the four-way KO Title match.

[Commercial Break at 9:50]

Video: TNA presented another video review of Dixie Carter going through a table last week. TNA then showed footage of Bully leading the crowd and members of the locker room celebrating Dixie going through a table after the show was over. TNA cut to a voice-over of Tenay wondering about Dixie potentially breaking her back. Tenay then hyped an “exclusive interview” with Dixie next week on Impact.

In-ring: The Beautiful People were out first for the KO Title match. Taryn Terrell was out next, followed by KO champion Gail Kim.

[Q5 — second hour]

3 — KO champion GAIL KIM vs. TARYN TERRELL vs. ANGELINA LOVE vs. VELVET SKY — four-way Knockouts Title match

The BP double-teamed Taryn early on to try to eliminate her, but they soon found themselves arguing over who should get the pin. Gail took advantage by smashing Velvet with Eat Defeat. Taryn was too late to break up a pin, giving Gail the win.

WINNER: Gail at 4:44 to retain the KO Title.

Backstage: A roving cameraman asked MVP about what happened to Dixie Carter last week. MVP said he doesn’t care about Dixie, as they have other things to worry about. King said Dixie is old news, then MVP and King walked off, leaving TNA champ Bobby Lashley to follow close behind.

[Commercial Break at 10:04]

In-ring: Bobby Lashley, Kenny King, and MVP hobbling on a crutch came to the ring for a six-man tag match up next. Eric Young’s music then brought out Young first, followed by Austin Aries to his music, and Bobby Roode out last to his music.

4 — TNA World Hvt. champion BOBBY LASHLEY & MVP & KENNY KING vs. BOBBY ROODE & ERIC YOUNG & AUSTIN ARIES — six-man tag match

King blindsided Roode when it appeared Roode would start off against Lashley. So, Roode recovered and knocked around King before tagging in Aries. Young tagged in next and lost control of the match, bringing in a hobbling MVP. Young smacked MVP in the mouth, though, so MVP tagged in Lashley, who stalked Young. But, Young got the best of Lashley and the faces rocked Lashley on the outside.

[Q6] Back in the ring, Young tried a top-rope move, but King crotched him from the ring apron. Lashley then picked Young apart before MVP decided it was a good time to tag in to get in some work. Moments later, Lashley re-entered, Aries tagged in, and Lashley tried to spear Aries, but Aries caught him with a submission. Chaos broke out, then MVP used a crutch to the back of Aries’s head. This allowed Lashley to spear Aries for the pin and the win.

WINNERS: Team Lashley at 8:08. Two steps forward, one step back with the usual cheat-to-win tactics. If match outcome were protected in TNA, this would be a way to get heat on the heels, but in TNA, it’s just another finish that no one bats an eye at before moving on.

Up Next: Abyss will speak.

[Commercial Break at 10:20]

Warning: HxVyK is coming.

Backstage: TNA tag champs The Wolves talked into a camera about building their legacy as a tag team. Eddie Edwards looked into the camera saying they will gladly give Team 3D a title shot anytime they want.

In-ring: Abyss limped down to the ring holding his stomach after taking Janice to the gut last week against Bram. Once in the ring, Abyss shouted about Bram having something that belongs to him. “Get out here!” he desperately shouted.

Bram and Magnus then came out to the ring. Bram was holding Abyss’s barbed wire board, which made Abyss sad as he stood in the ring. Abyss demanded that Bram give her back. Instead, Bram said she is all his. Bram talked about going wild when he drives Janice into Abyss’s gut. Abyss decided his only course of action was asking Bram if he really wants to get extreme. Then, he proposes one more match. And this time, it will be tables, chairs, tacks, glass, and barbed wire. Which is the match they had last week. Abyss added that Janice will hang above the ring and the first man to get her will know true love. Bram screamed that he accepts.

[Q7] Magnus spoke up that Abyss’s girlfriend has screwed him not once, but twice. And, Abyss should be grateful because it’s probably the only time any girl has screwed Abyss. Abyss took exception and cleared the ring. He retrieved Janice, but Bram chopblocked him from behind. Bram then picked up Janice to possess “her” until next week. From the ring, Abyss told Bram that at Stairway to Janice, he’s going to show Bram just how much of a b—- his girl can be. That was classy.

Up Next: Hardys vs. Team 3D.

[Commercial Break at 10:32]

Somewhere: James Storm was shown sitting in front of an old house. Storm said the revolution is upon them, then Storm approached a shirtless Sanada now sporting black hair and tied to a post inside the shack. Storm said he represents glory, salvation, and revolution. He vowed to make Sanada the Great Sanada, then told the cameraman to leave.

Next Week: Hardcore Justice centered on Abyss vs. Bram. Plus, Joe vs. Low Ki for the X Division Title. And, the return of the Six Sides of Steel. The match will determine the #1 contender to the TNA Title.

In-ring: The Hardys were introduced first for the main event. Team 3D was out next dressed in old-school camo gear to continue the nostalgia theme wrestling as the Dudleys.

5 — JEFF & MATT HARDY vs. TEAM 3D (BULLY RAY & BROTHER DEVON)

Back-and-forth before Impact cut to an early break.

[Q8] [Commercial Break]

More back-and-forth until Bully yanked down Jeff from the ring apron to give 3D control of the match. 3D continued to isolate Hardy, but Bully momentarily took his eye off the ball, allowing Jeff to snap off a huracanrana for a two count. Tags to Devon and Matt, who landed right hands to Devon’s jaw. Side Effect for a nerfall, then Matt connected with a snap moonsault, but Bully broke up a pin.

Chaos in the ring, then the Hardys cleared Bully to the outside. Devon then found himself on Matt’s shoulders to take a top-rope corkscrew press from Jeff. It wasn’t the finish, though, as Devon kicked out of the pin. So, the Hardys put Devon up-top again. But, Bully yanked Jeff down and 3D delivered a Doomsday Device to Matt. Matt kicked out of the finish, too.

At 15:00, Team 3D set up Hardy for a top-rope headbutt to the crotch. Devon then received his instructions to get the tables. But, Jeff came flying off the top rope with a big splash to Team 3D on the outside. Back in the ring, Matt dropped Devon with a Twist of Fate. Jeff then climbed to the top rope and nailed a Swanton Bomb. Matt covered, but Devon rolled a shoulder to escape another finish. Team 3D very quickly recovered and hit a 3D on Matt. The fourth finish of the match was good for the win.

WINNERS: Team 3D at 16:55.

Post-match: Team 3D and the Hardys shook hands and hugged after their match. All four stood tall in the ring for a curtain call as Tenay said Hardcore Justice is “one week from tonight.” After Tenay signed off, Spike immediately aired a spot for Impact moving to Wednesdays next week.

