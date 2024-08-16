Afa Anoa’i, half of the Wild Samoans tag team, dead at 81, his daughter and his nephew Dwayne Johnson pay tribute

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Afa Anoa’i, known best in pro wrestling as one half of the Wild Samoans tag team, died today at age 81. His cause of death hasn’t been disclosed yet, although Anoa’i suffered two heart attacks in January. His daughter Vale Anoa’i wrote on Twitter/X that her dad also broke his back in two places and needed major surgery as a result and he also had two heart valves replaced. He had been in hospice care.

His brother, Sika Anoa’i died earlier this year. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted on Twitter/X the following on the death of his uncle so shortly after the death of his father, Sika.

Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana’i Anoa’i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’I were loving brothers, the greatest tag team of their generation, and now they’re reunited together in heaven. Rest in Power Wild Samoans.

Paul Levesque also commented on Twitter/X:

Afa was devoted to his family, dominant in the ring, and dedicated to building future generations of WWE Superstars. My thoughts are with the entire Anoa’i family as we remember the legendary Afa.

