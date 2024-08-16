WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/16): Keller’s report on Roman Reigns appearance, Nia Jax celebration with Tiffany, DIY vs. Street Profits, Andrade vs. Carmello, Owens vs. Waller

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 9, 2024

ORLANDO, FLA. AT KIA CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Together, Forever” brand stamp narrated by Paul Levesque, they aired a three minute video package on the return of Roman Reigns at Summerslam and his appearance last week on Smackdown.

-Corey Graves introduced the show as they showed an aerial shot of Orlando, Fla. and noted they were near the WWE Performance Center. They cut to the arena as he touted a sellout crowd of 15,254.

-They went to the ring where Tiffany Stratton stood center-ring in a ring decorated for a party. Pretty Deadly stood in the background with balloon towers topped with inflatable unicorns.. Tiffany introduced Nia Jax. She was rolled to the ring on an elevated platform while sitting on a throne. Wade Barrett said the presentation and spectacle beats anything the royal family in Great Brittan have put on. Jax smiled as Tiffany handed her the mic. Fans booed. Nia told Tiffany she shouldn’t have. Tiffany said after all she did for her, she wanted to give back. Nia said, “It’s an awful lot of pink.” A worried Tiffany asked if she didn’t like it. Nia said Tiffany is so good to her, but it’s not really her style. She said her style is more destruction, which she proved when she destroyed Bayley at Summerslam.

She said everyone in the locker room better bow down to her. Pretty Deadly immediately kneeled. Nia said, “What better way to start than with you, Tiffy?” Tiffany asked if she wanted her to bow down. Nia said she did, “Right now!” Tiffany said Pretty Deadly are going to sing her a song and then bow down to her.

Pretty Deadly presented “Ode to the Queen.” They danced and then sang a song with a big band sound. Jax spanked them. Michin then attacked Tiffany, Pretty Deadly, and Jax with a kendo stick. She cleared the ring. Barrett was despondent over the celebration being cut short.

-They cut backstage to Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair giggling over what just happened in the ring. Naomi said their celebration will be very demure. Carmelo Hayes joined them and talked about his after party after he beats Andrade. Cargill said, “Good luck with that.”

(Keller’s Analysis: They ended it just in time before it went from amusing to belabored. Jax wasn’t so mean to Tiffany that it counts as a turn or break-up, but they signaled strongly that we’re headed toward Tiffany standing up to Jax.)

-Andrade made his entrance. [c]

-Graves plugged Fanatics Fest in New York including an appearance by Rey Mysterio.

-They aired a panel discussion with Tyrese Haliburton saying “never say never” regarding some day becoming a WWE wrestler.

(1) CARMELO HAYES vs. ANDRADE

The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. Graves talked about Carmelo being disappointed that as a first round pick of Smackdown, he hadn’t had more success. Carmelo knocked Andrade off the top rope and went on the attack early. Andrade made a comeback land landed a moonsault press onto Carmelo at ringside. A minute later, Carmelo knocked Andrade off the top rope and he crashed onto the ring apron and then to the floor. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Andrade landed a Spanish Fly off the top rope for a believable near fall at 7:00. Andrade played to the crowd long enough that Carmelo recovered and caught him with a superkick as he charged at him. (This is such a lame spot when babyfaces pause their attack to play for cheers and it backfires.) Andrade countered Carmelo with two suplexes, but then Carmelo countered a third suplex with a cutter for a two count. (That was a nice sequence.) They went into another sequence of moves. Andrade scored a convincing near fall after a spinning back elbow to a charging Carmelo. Both were down and slow to get up. Fans cheered and chanted, “This is awesome!” Andrade went for a moonsault, but Carmelo moved. Andrade went for a sunset flip, but Carmelo sat down on if for a three count.

Carmelo trash-talked Andrade afterward. Barrett said he was the least magnanimous victory. Carmelo kept gloating, so Andrade snapped and attacked him. More referees and officials ran out to separate them. Fans chanted, “Let them fight!”

WINNER: Carmelo in 9:00.

-Toama Tonga presented Solo Sikoa with the red necklace. Tama told Solo that when Roman arrived, he’d rip him limb from limb. Solo said he is the Tribal Chief, but if Roman takes the necklace back from him, he will become the Tribal Chief again. He said if that happens, they both will acknowledge him. “That is if he can take it back from me,” he said. He then kissed the necklace.

-Naomi made her entrance.

-Another Giovani Vinci vignette aired with Italian music playing as he said he is living the dream and his next goal is to conquer Smackdown. It showed him in Las Vegas with a woman and a sports car. He took off his sunglasses and smiled.

(2) NAOMI vs. BLAIR DAVENPORT

Davenport’s ring entrance took place.

Advertised matches and appearances: