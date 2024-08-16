PARKS’S TAKE: Konosuke Takeshita’s strong showing in this year’s New Japan G1 ought to result in a bigger push in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita recently completed his first foray into New Japan’s G1 Climax Tournament. Under the new format this year, he made it to the playoffs of the B Block, losing in the quarterfinals to a rising star in the company, Yota Tsuji.

Takeshita did AEW proud with his performance in the G1. He was arguably the most consistent wrestler in block action, night-in and night-out putting on top matches. It’s somewhat problematic for NJPW that the wrestler who has impressed the most is someone not on their roster, but that’s a topic I’ll cover more in-depth in an upcoming PWTorch Newsletter column.

Rather, I’m curious right now about what his run in the G1 will mean, if anything, for his AEW career. This is not the first time Takeshita has received high praise from fans in the United States:

Before he was full-time in AEW, Takeshita earned a significant buzz off of his TV matches with some of AEW’s best and brightest. Since then, Takeshita has continued to excel in the ring, even if his push and storyline progression have not matched that level of in-ring excellence.

Being stuck in the Don Callis family has seemingly stalled his momentum. If you asked outsiders to list AEW’s most underutilized, you’d get a lot of different answers, but the likelihood is Takeshita’s name would be at or near the top.

Heading into All In, their biggest show of the year, AEW does not have the feel of a hot product. Attendance and ratings are down, with concern especially in the younger viewer demographics. They need a spark.

How AEW uses Takeshita off of his notable excursion to Japan will send a clear signal about how much what happens in other companies matters, and also how serious they are about trying to re-energize the fanbase with an already popular star whose push has never quite met that level of popularity.

