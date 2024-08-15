TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (8/15): Lilly’s report on Nemeth vs. Alexander, Santana vs. Moose

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

AUGUST 15, 2024

TAMPA, FL AT FLORIDA STATE FAIRGROUNDS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week’s show.

(1) CHRIS BEY vs. JOHN SKYLER vs. RILEY OSBORNE

This was a qualifying match for the Ultimate X match at Emergence. This was Skyler’s first appearance in some time. Osborne was making his debut in TNA (he’s from the Chase U faction of NXT). Before the match started, Frankie Kazarian came to ringside and joined the commentary team.

Bey got an early pin attempt on Osborne. Riley did a nice rana on Bey. Skyler joined in on the action and battled both opponents. Bey gave Osborne a cutter off the ropes. Skyler threw Bey into the post. Osborne got a Shooting Star Press on Skyler for the pin.

WINNER: Riley Osborne in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A short but action-packed match. Chase U’s momentum continues this week after winning the NXT tag team belts on Tuesday.)

-Nic Nemeth drove up to the arena and was interviewed by Gia Miller. He talked about his match with Josh Alexander tonight and said Alexander has changed and wasn’t the same person. He said he would prove to Alexander how good he is. [c]

-Santino Marella called Matt Cardona to the ring (he may have said “Qdoba”). Cardona came to the ring. Santino asked if he was proud of his actions and called him a wedding crasher. He said that Cardona accidentally hit him too and his jaw was loose for three days. Cardona got on the mic and said he was the Death Match King. He noted that he only works for himself. He said if Santino kept running his mouth, he would hit him again.

Santino said that Cardona stooged himself off and he could have him prosecuted. He said instead of that, he would give Cardona an opportunity to sign a contract instead of going to jail. Santino said a guy like him would be very desirable in jail. Cardona said he would look over the contract to face PCO. He took the contact and left.

-Frankie Kazarian said he figured out how to get in title contention and he would reveal it next week. Eric Young confronted him and talked about how Frankie screwed him over for a title shot. Steve Maclin walked in and insulted both. Frankie left. Eric and Maclin faced off.

-Steve Maclin promo. He said that things haven’t been going his way lately. He listed off a few wrestlers that were in his crosshairs. He said that he and Eric Young had never faced off but that was about to change. He said that Eric would be the first person he beats on his way back to the title.

(2) GISELE SHAW vs. TASHA STEELZ

Referees surrounded the ring to ensure there was no cheating, like in Steelz’s prior matches with Shaw. Shaw got some early offense, but Steelz battled back with an elbow. The action spilled to the floor and a referee stopped Steelz from using an object. Back in the ring, Steelz got a two count. Shaw made a comeback. Shaw gave Steelz a spinebuster and the Shock & Awe for a two count. Steelz gave Shaw a flurry of offense and got a two count. Steelz went for a pin, but a referee knocked her feet off the ropes. Shaw landed a spin kick after Steelz was arguing with the referee. Shaw gave Steelz a running knee and got the pin.

WINNER: Gisele Shaw in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was the best of the three matches they’ve had. This feud wasn’t my favorite, so hopefully they are both off to better things.)

-The System stood over a fallen Mike Santana. Security ran in to get The System away. [c]

-Clip of the Joe Hendry/Wes Lee/Pete Dunne angle from NXT on Tuesday, then a graphic that said they would face each other on next week’s NXT show to see who would face NXT Champion Ethan Page at NXT No Mercy.

-The System walked to the ring. They still had their red, white, and blue attire from Slammiversary. Alisha Edwards spoke first and was booed. She said that Mike Santana is not medically cleared tonight so it looks like Moose has the night off. Santana’s music played and they cut to backstage, where he was telling a trainer that he could wrestle tonight. He walked through the crowd to get to the ring, but he was holding his arm. Santana fought through Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards to get to the ring. Santana got in the ring and got rid of JDC.

(3) MIKE SANTANA vs. MOOSE

Moose attacked Santana from behind and stomped him. Moose continued his attack on the outside. Santana fought back, but Moose slammed him on the apron. [c]

Moose continued his attack in the ring. Santana started no-selling Moose’s offense and got to his feet. Santana fired up and delivered a series of strikes. They battled back and forth. Santana rolled up Moose for a two count. Santana gave Moose a DDT and a cannonball. Santana gave Moose the spinning clothesline. Moose rolled out of the ring before Santana could go for the pin. Moose yanked Santana’s arm on the top rope, then followed with a spear for the pin.

WINNER: Moose in 12:00.

As The System closed in on Santana, Joe Hendry ran in with a chair for the save. Hendry got on the mic and said The System had more enemies than just he and Santana. He said that Moose and JDC would take on Matt and Jeff Hardy next week.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match and a good showing for Santana with the singles spotlight on him. I think his stock will continue to rise.)

-Dani Luna and Jody Theat talked about Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards cheating to win. They dared them to try it again and said it was do or die.

-Short clips of Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander preparing for the title match later. [c]

-Clip from last week of Ash By Elegance attacking Jordynne Grace and Rosemary. Jordynne Grace did a promo saying that she made a big mistake in thinking that Ash had moved on. She said that Ash is trying to ruin her legacy. She said if Ash wants a fight, she damn sure is going to get one.

(4) ACE AUSTIN vs. JASON HOTCH vs. RICH SWANN (w/AJ Francis)

This was another qualifying match for the Ultimate X match at Emergence. AJ joined the commentary team at ringside. Swann gave Ace a rana. Hotch gave Ace a cutter for a two count. Swann kicked Hotch from behind. They exchanged kicks. Ace and Swann battled. All three exchanged pin attempts. Swann did a dive on Hotch and Ace on the outside. Ace threw Swann into AJ. AJ backdropped Ace on the apron while the referee was distracted. Bey came in and did a dive on Swann and AJ. Ace caught Hotch with a kick. John Skyler ran down for a distraction, allowing Hotch to roll up Ace for the pin.

WINNER: Jason Hotch in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was typical of these short triple threat matches, but fun while it lasted. Looks like we’re headed to an ABC vs. First Class feud.)

-More clips of Nemeth and Alexander. [c]

-Matt Cardona looked over the contract with Santino and decided to sign. He proposed a six-man match with the wedding party and agreed to face PCO at Emergence. Cardona walked away and Santino said “Santino-2, Qdoba-0.”

-Tale of the Tape for Nemeth and Alexander.

-Alexander and Nemeth did their ring entrances. Jade Chung handled the in-ring introductions.

(5) NIC NEMETH (c) vs. JOSH ALEXANDER — TNA World Title match

They did some mat wrestling early. Alexander went to the outside to regroup. [c]

Alexander started to get the upper hand and was booed. Fans chanted “USA!” Alexander was knocked off the top rope by Nemeth. Alexander recovered but missed a moonsault from the top rope. Nemeth made a comeback. Alexander dumped Nemeth over the top rope and to the floor. [c]

Nemeth hit Alexander with a flurry of offense. Nemeth dropped a series of 10 elbows on Alexander and scored a two count. Fans chanted “Ten more times!” Alexander put on the Ankle Lock but Nemeth escaped. Nemeth gave Alexander the Famouser for a two count. Alexander fought off the Danger Zone and Nemeth escaped the C-4 Spike. Alexander caught Nemeth with a flying knee for a two count. Alexander went back to the Ankle Lock, but Nemeth escaped again. Nemeth locked in a sleeper hold on the mat. [c]

After battling back and forth, Nemeth got the Danger Zone on Alexender, but couldn’t get the cover. Alexander rolled to the outside, where Nemeth gave him a DDT. Nemeth got a two count back in the ring. Fans chanted “TNA!” Alexander threw Nemeth into the ring post and into the turnbuckle. Nemeth escaped the C-4 Spike and got the Danger Zone. As he was going for the pin, the bell rang. Jade announced that the time limit had expired and that Nemeth retained the belt.

WINNER: Time limit draw in 30:00.

Nemeth tried to ask for five more minutes. Alexander got to his feet, but rolled out of the ring. Nemeth threw him back in. Alexander kicked Nemeth low. He grabbed the belt as the fans yelled “You suck!” Alexander stood over Nemeth and told him the belt belongs to him. Alexander threw the belt down and left the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: An excellent match that lived up to the expectations. Nemeth’s title reign continues on a good course. We could definitely be headed to a rematch.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid show with an excellent main event between two top names. They continue to set the stage for Emergence. And they worked in the weekly Joe Hendry appearance.