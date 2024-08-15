AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/14): How much did viewership change now that Olympics are over, comparison to one and two years ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (8/14) episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 703,000 viewers, compared to 622,000 the prior week and the 609,000 the week before that, both of which went up against the Olympics. Three weeks ago, prior to the Olympics, drew 786,000 viewers and 795,000 for special themed episodes.

The current ten-week rolling average is 656,000. The average so far this year is 748,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 874,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 869,000.

Two years ago this week, AEW drew 957,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 934,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.18 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.22.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.32 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.32.

The announced matches and segments were…

Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida

Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay Lethal

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong – 3-way for #1 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In

Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli will go face to face

Hook will speak

A film by Mariah May

