VIP AUDIO 8/27 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Sid, Danielson’s title reign, Swerve, Strowman-Reed parking lot brawl, Uncle Howdy’s in-ring debut, Drew deconstructs Punk again (94 min.)

- Sid Vicious’s career and where he fit into the 1990s landscape as a featured main event wrestler.
- A sidebar on Sid’s lack of single-minded on pro wrestling being used against him, but how it showed wisdom and balance in his life, sort of like The Young Bucks these days.
- Lauding the Brawn Strowman vs. Bronson Reed match and whether it propels Reed into a more featured place on the roster in the eyes of WWE fans as a “not quite main event but beloved attraction.”
- Uncle Howdy’s in-ring debut and whether it showed promise or portended trouble for the Wyatt Sicks.
- Should WWE have explained the Freebird Rules for The Bloodline’s tag team title handoff?
- Drew McIntyre deconstructs C.M. Punk’s previous promo segment; is he doing too good of a job as Punk’s nemesis?
- Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Title win, the context around it, and what’s next for him as champion.
- Swerve Strickland post-title loss with a new five year big-money contract to assure his fans he won’t be forgotten by Tony Khan.
