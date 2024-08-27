VIP AUDIO 8/27 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Sid, Danielson’s title reign, Swerve, Strowman-Reed parking lot brawl, Uncle Howdy’s in-ring debut, Drew deconstructs Punk again (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sid Vicious’s career and where he fit into the 1990s landscape as a featured main event wrestler.

A sidebar on Sid’s lack of single-minded on pro wrestling being used against him, but how it showed wisdom and balance in his life, sort of like The Young Bucks these days.

Lauding the Brawn Strowman vs. Bronson Reed match and whether it propels Reed into a more featured place on the roster in the eyes of WWE fans as a “not quite main event but beloved attraction.”

Uncle Howdy’s in-ring debut and whether it showed promise or portended trouble for the Wyatt Sicks.

Should WWE have explained the Freebird Rules for The Bloodline’s tag team title handoff?

Drew McIntyre deconstructs C.M. Punk’s previous promo segment; is he doing too good of a job as Punk’s nemesis?

Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Title win, the context around it, and what’s next for him as champion.

Swerve Strickland post-title loss with a new five year big-money contract to assure his fans he won’t be forgotten by Tony Khan.

