FREE PODCAST 8/27 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-26-2019) Keller & Stoup talk Sasha’s standout promo, KOTR intrigue, Braun & Seth, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-26-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup to talk with live callers and answer mailbag questions along with a conversation with an on-site correspondent from New Orleans, La. They talked with callers and responded to email questions about a wide range of topics stemming from Raw Reunion including Sasha Banks’s standout promo (including who wrote it), the King of the Ring tournament developments and various potential paths it could take from here, reaction to Drew McIntyre’s loss, Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins set-up, the Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode win in Tag Turmoil, and much more. Their on-site correspondent talks about what it was like in the arena.

