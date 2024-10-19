FREE PODCAST 10/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams & Jason Australia: Roman acknowledges Solo, is Cody making missteps on mic, MCMG debut, KO’s perspective, more (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to discuss WWE Smackdown including Roman Reigns acknowledging Solo Sikoa and Jimmy and Jey Uso crossing paths and interaction again. A big focus is on the integrity of the. Bloodline storyline and whether the story is advancing with historical accuracy and full respect for the past chapters. Jason D. from Australia joins for an extended portion talking Bloodline and also whether Cody Rhodes is making some concerning missteps that could catch up to him and whether Kevin Owens is too right to be booed. Chat room and mailbag interaction throughout along with others segments of the show discussed including the Motor City Machine Guns debut.

