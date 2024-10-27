News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix Flashback (10-11-2017): Reaction to Neville walking out on WWE, Sami’s explanation, The Shield reunion, Styles pinned by Corbin, Nakamura’s prospects, NJPW “KOPW” (43 min.)

October 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the October 11, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

  • Reaction to Neville walking out on WWE.
  • Sami Zayn’s explanation.
  • The Shield reunion.
  • A.J. Styles getting pinned by Baron Corbin.
  • Shinsuke Nakamura’s prospects going forward.
  • More from Raw and Smackdown.
  • A review of the latest New Japan “King of Pro Wrestling” event.

