VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix Flashback (10-11-2017): Reaction to Neville walking out on WWE, Sami’s explanation, The Shield reunion, Styles pinned by Corbin, Nakamura’s prospects, NJPW “KOPW” (43 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the October 11, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

Reaction to Neville walking out on WWE.

Sami Zayn’s explanation.

The Shield reunion.

A.J. Styles getting pinned by Baron Corbin.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s prospects going forward.

More from Raw and Smackdown.

A review of the latest New Japan “King of Pro Wrestling” event.

