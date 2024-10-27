VIP AUDIO 10/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-20-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Dissecting Kurt Angle’s TNA media call, Samoa Joe-Angle confrontation, ECW changes, WWE happenings (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 20, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

TNA Impact, with a particular focus on the Samoa Joe-Kurt Angle confrontation, but also Jeff Jarrett’s pending babyface turn and insider details on those plans, Jake Roberts’s appearance, the X Division angle, Kevin Nash’s segment, and more

Notes on upcoming changes to ECW and the trend of the latest TV shows

Preliminary discussion of the content of Eric Bischoff’s new book

Other current events from the week in wrestling

Kurt Angle media conference call

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO