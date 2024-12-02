WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, December 2, 2024
Where: Everett, Wash. at Angel of the Winds Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,606 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,105. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane
- Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler – Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament First Round match
- C.M. Punk to open the show and speak after team’s victory at Survivor Series
- The New Day to celebrate 10 years in WWE
