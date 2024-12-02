WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 2, 2024

Where: Everett, Wash. at Angel of the Winds Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,606 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,105. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane

Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler – Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament First Round match

C.M. Punk to open the show and speak after team’s victory at Survivor Series

The New Day to celebrate 10 years in WWE

