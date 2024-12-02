VIP AUDIO 12/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (1st Week of November 2006): Batista’s unpopularity backstage, Radican talks ROH, Russo interview analysis, Raw review, Wade’s booker hire approach, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for Nov. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2006 all combined into one file lasting over two hours.

WEDNESDAY – NOVEMBER 1 (Ratings News, Russo Interview Analysis)

THURSDAY – NOVEMBER 2 (Comparing the mid-week shows: TNA, ECW)

FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 3 (Lashley bashes Batista, variety of other news items)

SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 4 (Guest: Sean Radican with multiple ROH topics)

SUNDAY – NOVEMBER 5 (Audio Ask the Torch)

MONDAY – NOVEMBER 6 (Raw Analysis)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

