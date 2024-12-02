AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11/30): Continental Classic, Ospreay rebounds from Full Gear, Hangman stands against the Death Riders, Okada-Garcia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION – EPISODE 71

NOVEMBER 30, 2024 (Taped 11/27)

CHICAGO, ILL. AT WINTRUST ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-The “Let’s Go” theme opened the show.

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. JUICE ROBINSON – Continental Classic 2024 Gold League Match

Before the match started, Ospreay was still selling the effects of his match at Full Gear against Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay’s neck and shoulder blades were covered in kinesio tape. Both men had good counter exchanges until Ospreay finally got Robinson off his feet. Robinson ran through Ospreay with a clothesline and followed up with a cannonball for a near fall. Robinson went for a powerbomb, but Ospreay landed awkwardly. Robinson finally got him up for a powerbomb but only got a near fall. [C]

After the break, the commentary team mentioned that Ospreay was nearly counted down during the picture and picture break. Ospreay dove and hit a crossbody on the outside. Once back in the ring, Ospreay hit a standing corkscrew splash for a near fall. Robinson’s chest was extremely red from the chops delivered throughout the match by Ospreay. Robinson avoided the Ozcutter and countered with a lariat for a near fall. The fans chanted, “Let’s go Juice.” In the match’s closing moments, Ospreay hit a Styles Clash followed by a Hidden blade to secure the pinfall and the three points.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 12:30

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was fine. I thought there would have been more chemistry within the match, considering the history of both men wrestling before in the G1 climax.)

-Robinson was seen walking around on crutches during his appearance at WrestleCade weekend. Best wishes to Robinson; hopefully, he’ll still be able to compete in the C2.

-The show cut to a promo with Mariah May.

She said she’s a complicated woman and never broke up with Mina. May said you want to be on top, and this is what it takes as she’s holding the AEW women’s world title. You can cry, scream, or bleed, but never say I didn’t love you.

(Brian’s Thoughts: May is finding her way with these pre-tape promos. Thus far, building to the title match at Winter is coming, and the feud is leaning towards a more serious tone, as it should.)

(2) MISTICO & PRIVATE PARTY vs. JOHNNY TV & MXM COLLECTION (Mansoon & Mason Madden)



Johnny and Mistico started the match in a straightforward lucha libre style. Quen and Zay hit the Potery in motion and senton on Mansoor for a near fall. MXM and Johnny hit triple team moves onto Quen and followed up with a pose. Quen hit dives on the outside. He went for a moonsault-missed and was rolled up by Johnny for a near fall. Mansoor hit a Boss-Man slam onto Zay for another near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Mistico took out MXm with a dive on the outside, allowing Private Party to hit Gin and Juice onto Johnny to secure the pinfall victory for their team.

WINNERS: Mistico & Private Party in 8:17

(Brian’s Thoughts: It has been a disappointing reign for Private Party thus far. AEW must still put in more effort and depth to rebuild the tag team division. )

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Anna Jay. Jay said she had nothing to lose and that it was time to take a big swing.

(3) KYLE FLETCHER vs. THE BEAST MORTOS – Continental Classic 2024 Blue League Match

Don Callis joined the commentary desk for the match. After the bell rang, the fans chanted ” Beast.” Mortos displayed his power and strength with a shoulder block and monkey flip. Mortos charged Fletcher in the corner, but he was greeted by Fletcher’s forearm, which sent Mortos to the outside. [C]

After the break, Fletcher hit a Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring for a near fall. Mortos landed a move in the ring. I’ve never seen it before; it was a cross between a blockbuster and DDT that sent Fletcher outside.

Mortos went for a splash and crashed and burned. Fletcher picked up Mortos for the Last Ride powerbomb for a near fall. Fletcher went for a middle rope brainbuster, but Mortos shook it off to hit a crucifix bomb and lariat for a great near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Fletcher hit a lariat and running kick to set up the sheer drop brainbuster to secure three points and pinfall victory.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 9:50

(Brian’s Thoughts: Credit should go to Mortos on his talents, but Fletcher is building up his resume on getting a lot more out of his opponents than someone would expect.)

-A recap was shown from AEW Dynamite, where Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly entered the Dynamite Diamond ring battle Royale.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Kyle O’Reilly and the Undisputed Kingdom. Matt Taven pleaded his case to O’Reilly, saying they have demons to slay. O’Reilly believed in the plan and walked off.

-Highlights were shown off Konosuke Takeshita beating Ricochet at Full Gear.

-Don Callis was with Takeshita backstage and said 2025 will be the year of Takeshita.

(4) THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. IRON SAVAGES (Beefcake Boulder & Bulk Bronson w/Jacked Jameson)

WINNERS: The Outrunners in 2:56

(Brian’s Thoughts: A brief showcase to feature the OutRunners.)

Post-match, FTR came down to the ring and shook hands with the Outrunners.

[HOUR TWO]

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Max Caster. Caster challenged Swerve Strickland to match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

(5) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. WHEELER YUTA

Page was the aggressor as the bell ran, beating Yuta from pillar to post. Yuta tried to work over the injured leg of Page, but Page responsed with a closeline to the outside for his troubles. Back in the ring, Yuta dove at Page’s injured leg and continued to work on his leg throughout the match. [C]

After the break, both brawled on the top rope. While tied in the tree of woe, Page sent Yuta flying across the mat. The fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” Page hit a DVD for a near fall. Pac and Claudio were shown walking through the fans watching the match. Moxley and Shafir made their way through the fans to watch the match. Page went for the Buckshot but landed on the bad leg. While Page limped, Yuta rolled him up with the seatbelt cover for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Page recovered and hit the Deadeye to secure the pinfall victory on one leg.

-Post Match Page grabbed a chair to wrap it around Yuta’s head, but before Page could move forward, Jay White came out with his own chair and hit the Blade Runner on Yuta as the Death Riders looked on.

WINNER: Adam Page in 12:09

(Brian’s Thoughts: Very sound wrestling back worked both men. Page is so great at selling a limb during a match and finding other ways to win around that.)

-Thunder Rosa promoted AEW Rampage. Rosa said she was hungry and would be watching Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa very closely.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Adam Page. Page said he wasn’t doing interviews. Christopher Daniels stopped to chat with Page. Daniels said Page could be the leader AEW needs. Page said the last thing he needs in his life is advice from an old man like him.

(6) MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. LEILA GREY

Grey tried an elbow, but Shirakawa ducked. Both women exchanged forearms, and the fans were very into the match. Grey went for a butterfly suplex, but Shirakawa countered and landed a spinning bask fist on Grey.

In the match’s closing moments, Shirakawa hit a sling blade from the top rope and the Glamorous driver to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa 3:20

(Brian’s Thoughts: Unfortunately, we didn’t get more Mina; this was the lone women’s match on the card.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Willow Nightingale. Nightingale hyped up the International Women’s World Cup.

(7) DANIEL GARCIA vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA – Non Title Continental Classic 2024 Blue League Match

Daddy Magic joined the commentary desk for the match. The match started with both men going for shoulder blocks. Okada went for a handshake, but his hands through his hands instead. The disrespect fired up Garcia and gave Okada a chop and shotgun dropkick. [C]

After the break, Okada landed a European uppercut on Garcia’s jaw. Okada went for the Corba Clutch submission, but Garcia broke the hold and landed a twist and shout neckbreaker. Garcia locked in a sleeper hold and followed up with a penalty kick for a near fall. Both men brawled on the outside. Garcia landed punches and hit Okada with another shotgun dropkick. The official checked on Okada, but he played possum and hit Garica with DDT. [C]

After the final break of the night, both men brawled on the top rope, exchanging headbutts. Garcia won the battle by hitting Superlex for a near fall. Okada climbed to the top rope to drop an elbow and taunted Garcia by doing his dance. Garcia locked in an ankle lock, but Okada made it out of bounds to break the submission. Both men hit a double clothesline and were knocked out. That fans chanted,” This is Awesome.”

Garcia locked in the Dragontamer, and it was announced that there was one minute remaining in the match. Okada bit his hand and avoided tapping out of the submission. The match ended in a draw, with each man getting one point.

WINNER: 20 minute time limit draw

-Post-match, Okada went for a handshake again but pulled back and gave the middle finger to Garcia

FINAL THOUGHTS: In December, the C2 will always give these Collinson shows additional meaning. Although AEW produced the finest match of the C2 in the main event, I’m delighted they could still incorporate other plot developments throughout the show.