FREE PODCAST 12/1 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-28-2019) NXT Takeover fallout, the futures of Baszler-Ripley and Cole-Ciampa-Balor, the Graves-Ranallo issue (88 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-28-2019), PWTorch’s Tom Stoup was joined by former co-hosts Harley R. Pageot and Justin James to discuss the War Games fallout, despite James not having watched any NXT in months… When will Rhea Ripley take the title from Shayna Baszler? Are we heading to a triple threat for the men’s title? What is Corey Graves’ problem? Why does Cameron Grimes wear a top hat? Are NXT six-man titles a real thing? All these questions and more will be answered.

