FREE PODCAST 12/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Survivor Series post-show: LeClair, Radican, Lansdell discuss WarGames matches, Gunther-Priest, Knight vs. Nakamura, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican and PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell to discuss in-depth the Survivor Series from Saturday night in great depth. They analyzed the matches, the angles, and the fallout of the WarGames matches, L.A. Knight losing to Shinsuke Nakamura, Gunther vs. Damien Priest, and Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwid Kaiser.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO