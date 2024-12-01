FREE PODCAST 12/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss with callers Vince McMahon’s live interview with Steve Austin, C.M. Punk Podcast fallout including what he might regret, last night’s Raw (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-2-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell who discuss with callers Vince McMahon’s live interview with Steve Austin, C.M. Punk Podcast fallout, last night’s Raw, and more with live callers and some VIP Aftershow email topics.

