AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/30): Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron, Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico, Hechicero vs. Komander, Atlantis Jr. & Dorado & Shibata vs. Top Flight & Andretti

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 30, 2024

RECORDED IN READING, PA. AT THE SANTANDER ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

(1) THUNDER ROSA & HARLEYGRAM (Harley Cameron)

Rosa got the early upper hand as the commentary team played into not fully knowing who was under the mask. Harleygram took Rosa to the mat after an arm drag often ropes, which seemed to impress the commentary team. Harleygram rolled Rosa up for two before getting whipped to the mat. Harleygram unmasked to reveal herself which “stunned” the commentators. Rosa nailed Cameron with a dropkick before placing Cameron into the corner. Rosa followed up with a running dropkick. Rosa locked in a single leg crab as Cameron reached for her mask.

Cameron hit a Russian leg sweep for a two count as she put the mask back on. Cameron worked on Rosa’s knee before playing to the camera. Cameron was about to hit Rosa’s knee across the post but Rosa launched Cameron into the post. Rosa went to the floor and yanked Cameron’s mask off again before slapping her across the chest. Back inside the ring, Rosa took Cameron down with a series of shots before hitting a running clothesline into the ropes. Rosa hit a package driver for the win.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 5:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Cameron continues her comedic ways, which are usually a treat. This match was what it was, with Rosa getting the obvious win. I can’t help but think Cameron could be doing more in a different role but I can’t figure out what that is.)

– Renee interviewed Mercedes Mone, who asked Rampage to “say hello to your CEO.” She said she wasn’t there to talk about Kamille and talked about her love for lucha libre and Eddie Guerrero. Mone said she was looking to add more gold to her collection ahead of Christmas.

(2) ATLANTIS JR. & KATSUYORI SHIBATA & MASCARA DORADA VS. ACTION ANDRETTI & TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

Shibata and Darius kicked things off as Excalibur talked about the Fantasticamania tours that happen in Japan each year. Shibata dropped Darius to the mat with a heel hook but Darius got to the rope for the break. Dorada hit the ring as Darius knocked him with a dropkick before tagging in Andretti. Each man countered on another’s moves as Atlantis made the tag. Atlantis and Dorada double teamed Andretti, then covered for two.

Dante made a blind tag as he and Andretti double teamed Atlantis to take him down with a senton for two. Atlantis hooked Dante for a back slide and a two count. Atlantis hooked Dante with a rolling crucifix driver into a pin, which was something to behold. Dante fired back with a dropkick. [c]

Atlantis fought off all three opponents and hit Dante with a cutter before making the tag to Shibata. Shibata hit a running dropkick on Dante in the corner then covered for two. Shibata kicked Dante across the face as Dorada came in. Dorada hit a backwards splash over the top rope as Shibata locked in both members of Top Flight into a double submission. Andretti came in to break things up but Shibata absorbed his shots and knocked him down with one of his own.

Shibata was nailed with a double thrust kick, but he landed right on top of Dante’s already hurt leg. Dorada was back in and went at it with Dante. Dorada went to the top and hit a 450 but Dante kicked out at two. Dorada went back to the top but Dante yanked him off before tagging in Darius. Dorada was triple teamed by Top Flight before Shibata broke up a pin attempt. Dorada and Atlantis double teamed Andretti as Dorada hit the shooting star for the win.

WINNERS: Atlantis Jr. & Katsuyori Shibata & Mascara Dorada in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun match with so much going on at times that I suggest you check this one out yourself. I enjoy seeing the CMLL stars in AEW but would like to see them more in the mix on Dynamite or Collision.)

– A video package aired showing the background between Christian Cage and the Patriarchy and Hook Renee was backstage with Nick Wayne and Mother Wayne, where it was announced that Nick would face Hook in New York. Nick said he would prove what the real future of pro wrestling looks like.

(3) THE BEAST MORTOS vs. SERPENTICO

Serpentico ducked a few strikes before he took Mortos down and to the outside. Serpentico hit a tope through the ropes before Mortos got back into the ring. Serpentico came off the top but Mortos caught him and hit a Samoan Drop for two. [c]

Serpentico used his speed to go back on the attack. Serpentico hit Mortos with a few thrust kicks but got caught again and was hit with a backbreaker and a powerbomb. Mortos followed with a discuss lariat for three.

WINNER: The Beast Mortos in 5:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Super quick match with Serpentico getting in too much offense if you ask me. Now back to the Continental Classic for Mortos.)

– Kamille was laid out backstage, after being attacked by an unknown assailant. [c]

– A video package aired promoting the Dynamite Diamond Dozen Battle Royal on this week’s Dynamite. It was announced that the winner would face MJF for the diamond ring. Kyle O’Reilly, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Mark Davis, Komander, and Adam Cole were all featured.

(4) HECHICERO vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Both men jockeyed for position in the early going as Hechicero was able to take the early advantage after hitting a back elbow across Komander’s upper back. Komander locked Hechicero in a headscissors to take him to the mat. Komander rolled Hechicero into a sunset flip for two as the two went into a pin battle before they ended in a stalemate. Hechicero hooked Komander’s legs into a submission but Komander powered through into a reverse.

Komander missed a pin attempt as Hechicero went for one of his own for two. Both men traded moves as Komander missed a thrust kick and Hechicero quickly followed up with a kick across Komander’s face. [c]

Hechicero still had the upper hand but Komander kicked away at Hechicero in the corner. Komander hit a springboard dropkick off the ropes before going back to the ropes and taking Hechicero down with a headscissors. Komander kicked away at Hechicero’s knees, which knocked him to the floor. Komander followed up with a springboard moonsault to the outside and onto Hechicero. Back inside the ring, Komander hit a crossbody takedown onto Hechicero for two.

Komander hit a tornado DDT, then hit a moonsault off the ropes but got caught in a submission. Hechicero synched it in tight before Komander tried to turn the hold into a pin for two. Both men battled it out in the center of the ring as Komander went for another pin attempt. Hechicero caught Komander again into a Mad Scientist Bomb.

Hechicero hit a running knee strike in the corner, then hit a guillotine takedown for the win.

WINNER: Hechicero in 13:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Great main event. As mentioned earlier, don’t take my words for it, go check this one out for yourself. Hechicero is a great change of pace for your typical luchador, which makes him unique and worth watching.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: What a fun show. Making this a ‘themed’ Rampage with the Lucha Libre approach was a wise choice, especially when AEW knew this would air on a different night and time. I’m not sure they could do something like this every week, but giving Rampage its own theme here and there wouldn’t be the worst idea. Then again, how many more of these shows are left? Until next week – stay safe everyone!