TNA TURNING POINT RESULTS (11/29): Nemeth vs. Edwards, Slamovich vs. Grace

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
TNA TURNING POINT RESULTS
NOVEMBER 29, 2024
WINSTON-SALEM, NC AT BENTON CONVENTION CENTER
AIRED LIVE ON TNA+
REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt
(1) MIKE SANTANA vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN
Santana got the pin after a Spin the Block clothesline.
WINNER: Mike Santana
(2) JOE HENDRY vs. ERIC YOUNG vs. BRIAN MYERS vs. JOHN SKYLER vs. HAMMERSTONE vs. RHINO — Turkey Bowl match
A sequence with everyone hitting big moves ended with Hendry giving Myers the Standing Ovation for the pin. Hendry, Young, and Rhino put Myers in the turkey suit.
WINNER: Joe Hendry
(3) MOOSE (c) vs. LAREDO KID — TNA X Division Title match
Moose got his knees up for a 450 splash. Moose speared Kid and got the pin to retain the title.
WINNER: Moose
(4) STEVE MACLIN vs. JOSH ALEXANDER
This was a no-DQ match. Maclin wore his face paint for this match. Various weapons were used in this match, including a table, chairs, a trash can, and a door. At the end, Maclin gave Alexander a KIA into shell casings and got the pin.
WINNER: Steve Maclin
(5) JEFF HARDY & MATT HARDY & ACE AUSTIN vs. KUSHIDA & ZACHARY WENTZ & MATT RIDDLE
Trey Miguel was announced as having travel problems, so Wentz called out his “shaman” Matt Riddle as a replacement. Fans cheered for Riddle and chanted “BRO” during his entrance. Jeff hit the Swanton on Kushida to get the pin.
WINNER: Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy & Ace Austin
(6) MASHA SLAMOVICH (c) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE — TNA Knockouts Title match
This was a 2 out of 3 falls match. Grace gave Slamovich a piledriver on the apron. Slamovich gave Grace a tombstone piledriver on the floor. They traded pin attempts and Grace got the first fall after stacking Slamovich. Slamovich tied things up after a roll up. Rosemary was looking on. Slamovich then got a powerbomb and a package piledriver for the win.
WINNER: Masha Slamovich
(7) NIC NEMETH (c) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards) — TNA World Title match
Alisha was interfering but the referee caught her and ejected her from ringside. Nemeth made a comeback. Eddie gave Nemeth a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Eddie got another near fall after a Backpack Stunner. Nemeth gave Eddie a Famouser for a two count. Alisha returned and hit Nemeth with the title belt and Eddie got a two count.
Eddie gave Nemeth a Boston Knee party for a two count. Nemeth gave Eddie a Danger Zone, but Eddie kicked out at two. Brian Myers came in (still in the turkey suit) but JBL gave him a clothesline. Nemeth caught Eddie with a superkick and a Danger Zone for the pin.
WINNER: Nic Nemeth
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.