FREE PODCAST 11/30 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-27-2019) Keller & Barnett discuss Cody’s promo, Sky vs. Jericho, Omega vs. Pac, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (156 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-27-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net contributor Jake Barnett to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Chicago, Ill. They discuss the big segments and matches on a briskly paced show including Chris Jericho’s opening segment, Jericho defending against Scorpio Sky in the main event, the issues with the Women’s Division, audio problems, Cody’s segment, a new act debuts, more from Dark Order, and much more.

