FREE PODCAST 11/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #308 (11-19-94) including Savage joining WCW, more from Cactus Jack, Survivor Series preview, Charlie Norris lawsuit, more (129 min.)

November 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #308 of the PWTorch including Randy Savage jumping to WCW, Cactus Jack talks about his time in WCW and ECW, Details on Charlie Norris’s lawsuit against WCW, Backlund headlining Survivor Series, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

