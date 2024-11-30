News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/30 – WWE Survivor Series PLE Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Punk-Heyman-Reigns interactions in War Games, Gunther retaining against Priest, full card analysis (53 min.)

November 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE Survivor Series, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin and Rich Fann to discuss the event start to finish including the key C.M. Punk-Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns interactions in War Games, Gunther retaining against Damien Priest with help from Finn Balor, and full card analysis including Goth Garth Brooks as part of the conversation.

