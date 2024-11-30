FREE PODCAST 11/30 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: CM Punk’s bombshell podcast interview with Cabana dissected, would it affect WWE’s approach, what was most surprising (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 10 Yrs Ago Weekend Flashback episode on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast feed, we present the Nov. 28, 2014 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast with Greg Parks & James Caldwell discussing the C.M. Punk podcast in-depth – will this affect WWE business, their approach, or anything about how the company does business, or simply be an account of what happened that everyone moves on from over time? And, what would lead to it truly making an impact on how WWE does business?

