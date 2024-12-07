VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #839 (December 18, 2004): Cover Story on final days of Tough Enough 4, reaction to Triple H’s performance in “Blade: Trinity,” WWE Armageddon coverage, Newswires, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #839 cover-dated December 18, 2004: This week’s issue includes a cover story on the final days of Tough Enough 4 including surprising details about Sunday’s PPV boxing match and the results of Tuesday’s Smackdown tapings… The Top Five Stories of the Week includes a look at the reaction among movie critics to Triple H’s movie performance in Blade: Trinity, analysis of the Tough Enough result, and more… Pat McNeill looks at the possibility of Brock Lesnar return to WWE and whether things have changed for the better or worse for Brock and WWE’s relationship… Jason Powell reviews Blade: Trinity and Triple H’s role in it… Wade Keller proposes how to jump-start Smackdown with a quick makeover of a few key storylines and pushes… Part seven of the Tom Prichard “Torch Talk” includes his candid thoughts on Michael Cole, Jim Ross, Paul Heyman, Gino Hernandez, Jimmy Del Rey, the Von Erich Family, New Jack, and more… WWE Newswire features tons of info on the Paul Heyman controversy, two backstage altercations this past week, backstage news on Tough Enough, and much more… TNA Newswire features the latest on TNA’s future and other backstage notes… Detailed coverage of WWE Armageddon including Keller’s match summaries and ratings, Roundtable Reviews from the Torch staff, and reader reax… Backtrack looks at Randy Savage’s debut on WCW television ten years ago… Plus the Raw Big Story, Smackdown Big Story, TNA Impact Big Story, and more…

