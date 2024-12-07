FREE PODCAST 12/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Gargano’s ruse, Gable and KO criticizing Cody, Belair-Piper battle, Bloodline attacks, on-site report (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to talk about a fun episode of WWE Smackdown including Johnny Gargano turning heel with Tomasso Ciampa against The Machine Guns and then gloating “Well, that worked!” Did it make sense and ring true or was it a disdirection angle for the sake of the shock? Also, are Kevin Owens and Chad Gable’s criticisms of Cody Rhodes too close to true? Plus praise for the Bianca Belair vs. Piper NIven match, the fun moment of Shinsuke Nakamura suddenly finding himself sharing a ring with The Bloodline, thoughts on the “trade window,” what could be different in the Netflix Raw era, and more. Chat, mailbag, and live caller interactions plus an on-site report.

