VIP AUDIO 12/6 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: DIY capture tag titles from MCMGs, Cody vs. Gable, Cole interviews KO in his car, Women’s U.S. Title tournament match, Belair vs. Piper, more (26 min.)

December 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 6 edition of WWE Smackdown which included DIY capturing the WWE Tag Titles from the MCMGs, Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable, Michael Cole interviewed Kevin Owens in his car, a Women’s U.S. Title tournament match, Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven, and more.

