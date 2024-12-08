VIP AUDIO 12/8 – The Fix Flashback (10-19-2017): The Shield reunion, Kane’s return, ROH Global Wars, Mailbag on Benoit, Taker-Cena, ranking NXT champs, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the October 19, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

CURRENT EVENTS ANALYSIS…

WWE TLC preview

Reaction to Kane’s return

The latest with The Shield Reunion and Enzo

Week two of Sami as heel

Baron Corbin loses to Sin Cara via countout

Dolph Ziggler-Robert Roode

Review of the ROH Global Wars iPPV and Evolve 94

MAILBAG TOPICS…

Chris Benoit

Wrestling Books

Undertaker-John Cena

WWE vs. Indies

Ranking NXT Champs

Daniel Bryan

MMA TOPICS…

UFC and Bellator previews

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO