VIP AUDIO 12/8 – The Fix Flashback (10-19-2017): The Shield reunion, Kane’s return, ROH Global Wars, Mailbag on Benoit, Taker-Cena, ranking NXT champs, more (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the October 19, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:
CURRENT EVENTS ANALYSIS…
- WWE TLC preview
- Reaction to Kane’s return
- The latest with The Shield Reunion and Enzo
- Week two of Sami as heel
- Baron Corbin loses to Sin Cara via countout
- Dolph Ziggler-Robert Roode
- Review of the ROH Global Wars iPPV and Evolve 94
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Chris Benoit
- Wrestling Books
- Undertaker-John Cena
- WWE vs. Indies
- Ranking NXT Champs
- Daniel Bryan
MMA TOPICS…
- UFC and Bellator previews
