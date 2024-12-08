News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/8 – The Fix Flashback (10-19-2017): The Shield reunion, Kane’s return, ROH Global Wars, Mailbag on Benoit, Taker-Cena, ranking NXT champs, more (121 min.)

December 8, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the October 19, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

CURRENT EVENTS ANALYSIS…

  • WWE TLC preview
  • Reaction to Kane’s return
  • The latest with The Shield Reunion and Enzo
  • Week two of Sami as heel
  • Baron Corbin loses to Sin Cara via countout
  • Dolph Ziggler-Robert Roode
  • Review of the ROH Global Wars iPPV and Evolve 94

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • Chris Benoit
  • Wrestling Books
  • Undertaker-John Cena
  • WWE vs. Indies
  • Ranking NXT Champs
  • Daniel Bryan

MMA TOPICS…

  • UFC and Bellator previews

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024