VIP AUDIO 12/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-30-2006): Kurt Angle-Samoa Joe II, Sting and Russo church angle, LAX, Eric Young in bikini, X Division, more (44 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the Nov. 30 episode of TNA Impact. The discussion includes Kurt Angle-Samoa Joe II, the latest from VKM, the X Division, the endless skits and storylines packed into one show, the prospects of Eric Young in a bikini, the new interview lady, LAX being strong and weak all on one show, Sting and Vince Russo coming up with a church angle, the horrible idea of naming Abyss by name, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

