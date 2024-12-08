FREE PODCAST 12/8 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-4-2019) Keith Lee’s rising stock, Dakota Kai’s next heel steps, NXT loading up the December 18 show, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-4-2019), PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover Keith Lee’s rising stock, Dakota Kai’s next heel steps, NXT loading up the December 18 show, and more.

