AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/25): Continental Classic matches including Darby vs. Ricochet, Ospreay vs. Brody, Okada vs. Shelton, Garcia vs. Fletcher, Komander vs. Claudio

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

DECEMBER 25, 2024 (Taped 12/22)

NEW YORK, N.Y. AT HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

AIRED ON TBS

—Excalibur introduced the AEW Dynamite show. Taz was back on commentary alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. BRODIE KING — AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match

Ospreay received a great reaction. King also got a solid reaction. King took control early, launching Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay went for a bodyslam but King fell onto him for a near fall. King went for a back senton but Ospreay got his knees up. Ospreay called for the OsCutter but King stopped him. King went for a powerbomb but Ospreay countered into a head scissors. The action moved to the floor as King planted Ospreay onto the ring steps. Back inside the ring, King launched Ospreay with a backdrop. [c]

King planted Ospreay with a Fisherman’s Buster returning from break. Ospreay battled back, hitting a handspring kick. Ospreay made a comeback hitting a Sky Twister Press to the floor. Ospreay connected with a springboard forearm for two. Ospreay went for chops but King no-sold it. King delivered a clubbing blow sending Ospreay out of the ring. King crushed Ospreay with a running crossbody into the barricade. Back inside the ring, King followed by hitting a running cannonball for two.

King and Ospreay exchanged more chops inside the ring. There was a great spot as King went for a clothesline but Ospreay rolled through hitting a Styles Clash for a great two count. King caught Ospreay charging with a lariat. King delivered a Gonzo Bomb for two. Ospreay responded by catching King coming off the ropes with a Hidden Blade for a near fall. Ospreay hit a second Hidden Blade for two. Ospreay delivered the Storm Breaker for the win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 15:30 to earn three points in the AEW Continental Classic.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A really strong action packed match from start to finish. King looked great here playing the powerhouse and having another strong showing in the Continental Classic. Ospreay continued his run of having great matches and this was no expectation. No surprise seeing Ospreay advance to the semi-finals of the Continental Classic.)

—The Hurt Syndicate were shown walking backstage. They were approached by Christopher Daniels and security guards. Renee Paquette told Bobby Lashley and MVP they were banned from the building. MVP said in respect to Renee they will honour this. MVP wished Renee a Merry Christmas.

(2) DARBY ALLIN vs. RICOCHET — AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match

Darby received a great reaction. The crowd was shown throwing rolls of tissue at Ricochet during his entrance. Darby started the match by grounding Ricochet on the mat. Ricochet took control, nailing Darby with a cheap shot. [c]

Ricochet tossed a roll of tissue paper into the crowd. This gave Darby the opening to yank Ricochet onto the ring apron. Ricochet moved as Darby charged into the barricade. Ricochet connected with a springboard clothesline. Ricochet followed by hitting a springboard moonsault for two. Darby responded by catching Ricochet with a springboard Coffin Drop for a near fall. Darby went for a dive but Ricochet got his knee up. The referee just watched Ricochet place Darby on a table. Ricochet delivered a 630 Splash sending Darby crashing through a table. [c]

Ricochet delivered a springboard stomp onto Darby’s ribs. Darby caught Ricochet with an avalanche Code Red. Darby followed by hitting a second Code Red for two. Darby went for the Coffin Drop but Ricochet rolled away. Ricochet responded by pulling Darby against the ropes. Ricochet went for a springboard 450 but Darby moved. Darby applied a Fujiwara Armbar but Ricochet placed his foot on the ropes. Ricochet caught Darby with a Northern Lights Suplex. Ricochet maintained control but Darby countered by hitting a Scorpion Death Drop. Darby delivered a Coffin Drop. Darby covered Ricochet but time expired.

WINNER: Time Limit Draw in 20:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: Another really good match in the Continental Classic. Ricochet was great heel with his heel tactics. Ricochet just felt like another wrestler on the AEW roster. This heel turn could help separate Ricochet from the pack. The finish was great to have Ricochet advance in the Continental Classic but keep Darby protected at the same time.)

—Komander and Alex Abrahantes made their entrance. Darby whispered something into Alex and Komander’s ear.

—Jay White delivered a backstage promo saying they are on the road to Worlds End. He spoke about getting attacked by Jon Moxley’s crew. He said Moxley knew he was the biggest threat to the AEW World Title and that’s why it’s a Fatal-4-Way at the Worlds End PPV. He said he will find a way to Moxley and the AEW World Title. [c]

(3) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. KOMANDER — AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match

Claudio started quickly nailing Komander with a big boot. Claudio caught Komander coming off the ropes with a suplex. Claudio connected with a sliding elbow for a near fall. Claudio planted Komander with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Claudio carried Komander onto the ropes. Claudio launched Komander off the ropes into a gut buster for two. Komander battled back, kicking at Claudio’s legs. Komander connected with a flying head scissors sending Claudio’s shoulder into the ring post.

Komander made a comeback hitting a cannonball dive to the floor. Komander caught Claudio with a face buster. Claudio battled back draping Komander onto the ropes. The referee stopped Claudio from grabbing Komander’s mask. Komander grabbed the Brass Knuckles from Darby’s jacket. Komander rocked Claudio with the Brass Knuckles. Komander walked the ropes hitting a Shooting Star Press for the win.

WINNER: Komander in 7:40 to earn three points in the AEW Continental Classic

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine match. They gave Komander the feel good win and still protected Claudio. Darby whispering into Komander’s ear played a part into the finish so that was good attention to detail showing the audience everything on the show matters.)

—Pac, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Sharif appeared attacking Komander after the match. Jay White made his entrance. Orange Cassidy appeared from the crowd attacking Claudio and Yuta. White took out Pac. Jon Moxley appeared attacking Orange and White with a case. Moxley said both Orange and White are delusional to think they deserve to look at the AEW World Title. “Hangman” Adam Page made his entrance. Orange hit an Orange Punch on Moxley. Hangman followed by hitting a Buckshot Lariat. White delivered a Bladerunner. White went to open the case but Hangman stopped him. Orange stood between Hangman and White. Orange wore his sunglasses. Orange’s music played.

(Amin’s Thoughts: There is some good stuff here. They added more star power to the main event scene which was very much needed. This match just feels cold because the angle hasn’t clicked. Unless they are planning some big angle, I would like to see the Continental Classic finals main event, the Worlds End PPV.)

—They aired a TBS Title video package for Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for AEW Worlds End PPV.

(4) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN — AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

Benjamin and Okada shook hands before the match. Benjamin and Okada were evenly matched to start. Okada stalled on the floor. Okada took control catching Benjamin with a DDT on the floor. Benjamin responded by catching Okada with an avalanche hip toss for a near fall. [c]

Benjamin and Okada exchanged strikes returning from break. Okada made a comeback hitting a DDT for two. Benjamin responded by nailing Okada with a spin kick. Benjamin applied an ankle lock but Okada broke free. Okada went for the Money Clip but Benjamin broke free. Okada caught Benjamin with a running Air Raid Crash. Okada connected with his signature elbow drop. Okada went for the Rainmaker pose but gave the finger.

Okada delivered a pair of German Suplex. Benjamin responded by sending Okada flying with a series of German Suplex. Benjamin followed by hitting a rising knee strike. Benjamin went for the Hurt Fall but Okada countered into a rollup for two. Okada caught Benjamin with a signature dropkick. Benjamin responded by hitting a flatliner for two. Benjamin called for the Hurt Fall but Okada countered into the Rainmaker for the win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 12:40 to earn three points in the AEW Continental Classic

—Benjamin offered a handshake. Okada teased giving Benjamin the finger. Okada instead shook Benjamin’s hand.

(Amin’s Thoughts: You want to see some sort of urgency in these closing Continental Classic with wrestlers who have the chance to advance to the semi-finals. This felt like a good exhibition match between two great matches with a predictable winner. That’s fine for television matches. For something like the Continental Classic you want to see a little bit more.)

—Renee interviewed “Swerve” Strickland and Prince Nana backstage. The crowd was chanting “Swerve’s House!” Swerve spoke about gaining that connection with the crowd after having the 2024 he had. He spoke about what he lost in 2024. He spoke about gaining more in 2024. He said he was going to rebound in 2025. Ricochet appeared asking Swerve if he saw his match. Ricochet said he’s going to win the Continental Classic. He mentioned Swerve as Stephon. Swerve walked up to Ricochet’s face. Swerve said he wasn’t rooting against Ricochet. He said he wants to see AEW succeed. He told Ricochet to not blow it. He said he would embarrass Ricochet big if he blew it. [c]

—They aired a New York Minute with the ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. He accepted Anthony Bowens match for Rampage. He said he hopes things get better for Bowens because he doesn’t have many friends. He wished everyone Merry Christmas.

(5) TONI STORM vs. TAYA VALKYRIE (w/Deonna Purrazzo)

Storm received a strong reaction. Storm offered a handshake. Valkyrie responded, rocking Storm with a knee strike. Valkyrie took control rocking Storm with a running hip attack. Valkyrie followed by hitting a double knee for a near fall. Purrazzo pulled on Storm’s leg. Valkyrie took control yanking Storm to the mat. [c]

Valkyrie rocked Storm with a running clothesline. Storm battled rocking Valkyrie with mounted strikes. Storm connected with a hip attack. Storm called for Storm Zero but Valkyrie blocked. Storm caught Valkyrie with a rollup for the flash win.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 7:05.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Was kinda disappointed they put Storm’s match in the filler spot before the main event. That’s a shame because Storm has been the MVP of the AEW’s Women’s Division. The match itself was fine and that’s just me being kind here.)

—They aired an MJF vs. Adam Cole highlight package for AEW Worlds Ends PPV. [c]

—Renee interviewed Hangman Page backstage. Hangman said this was the last time we will see Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion. Christopher Daniels appeared telling Hangman that’s been through a lot. Hangman asked why he would need help from an office stooge. Daniel noted Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy and Jay White all have backup in the match if they needed. He mentioned knowing Hangman before AEW started. He told Hangman he was there to help. Daniels walked off. Hangman noted it was personal stuff and left.

(6) DANIEL GARCIA vs. KYLE FLETCHER — AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

Daddy Magic joined commentary for the match. Fletcher and Garcia were evenly matched to start. The match slowly started picking up with Garcia rocking Fletcher with corner strikes. Fletcher used Garcia’s momentum sending him to the floor. Fletcher took control planting Garcia with an apron powerbomb. [c]

Garcia battled back, rocking Fletcher with a series of running clotheslines. Garcia connected with a running dropkick to Fletcher into the barricade. Garcia connected with a draping twisting suplex for two. Fletcher battled back catching Garcia with a half/half suplex. Fletcher followed, nailing Garcia with a corner kick. Fletcher went for a Brainbuster. Garcia countered into a guillotine hold but Fletcher broke free. Garcia caught Fletcher in another guillotine hold against the ropes. Fletcher broke free planting Garcia with a Brainbuster onto the ring apron.

Fletcher hit a Last Ride Powerbomb for two. Garcia caught Fletcher getting him in position for the Dragon Tamer. Fletcher broke free, sending Garcia into referee Aubrey Edwards. Fletcher kicked Garcia in the balls. Fletcher delivered a Brainbuster for two. Fletcher went for a Turnbuckle Brainbuster but Garcia broke free.

Garcia and Fletcher exchanged strikes. Garcia caught Fletcher in the Dragon Tamer. Fletcher broke free slamming Garcia to the mat. Fletcher rocked Garcia with a knee strike. Fletcher went for a Piledriver. Garcia countered into a jackknife cover for two. Fletcher batted back rocking Garcia with a lariat. Fletcher followed by hitting a pair of running corner kicks. Fletcher delivered a Turnbuckle Brainbuster for the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 15:05 to earn three points in the AEW Continental Classic

—Will Ospreay came out after the match. Fletcher and Ospreay had a stare down after the match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was the match that showed the urgency which was missing in the Benjamin/Okada match. You saw it here with both Fletcher and Garcia pulling out all the stops to make the Continental Classic semifinals. A strong match between two rising stars in AEW. A strong win for Fletcher to keep his push going.)

—Jon Moxley was backstage with Marina Shafir. Moxley said it was three for the price of one. He said there’s a lot of work to do. He said they will continue their crusade against ego and delusion. He said “Hangman” Adam Page, Jay White and Orange Cassidy lack will and spirit. He said nobody really wants it. He said the AEW Championship is something you are. He said he doesn’t need to show off his gold. He claimed to be the only king there has ever been. He walked off. The show ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another enjoyable episode of AEW Dynamite. The Continental Classic has given this show the needed spark of energy which it has been missing for quite some time. Looking more forward to watching Worlds Ends mostly to see the Continental Classic matches. The Continental Classic showed that AEW’s strong point is in-ring wrestling.

