VIP PODCAST 1/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is WWE’s Netflix debut the beginning the end of the boom? TK and Levesque’s worst decisions? Undertaker-Hogan, Lucha Underground, Toni Storm, more (66 min.)

January 9, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • What have been Tony Khan’s and Paul Levesque’s worst decisions in control of AEW and WWE respectively?
  • Thoughts on the number of times Will Ospreay has lost compared to other top names such as MJF, Swerve Strickland, Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Hangman Page, and Chris Jericho
  • Is it surprising that Kevin Owens and FTR re-signed with WWE and AEW respective instead of jumping?
  • What’s up with the naming of the WCW World War 3 events?
  • Is Toni Storm playing the role that Demi Moore played in her latest movie of an aging actress trying to relive her youth?
  • Doesn’t AEW have a follow-through problem?
  • Isn’t it time for Brody King to get a big push in AEW? Or is it too late since he’s been treated as less-than-main-event for so long in AEW?
  • Will WWE’s special on Netflix go down as the beginning of the end of this hot run?
  • Thoughts on Lucha Underground
  • Favorite podcasts?
  • Did AEW do a better job with their streaming debut than WWE?
  • Reaction to the new Raw opening theme
  • Is WWE overselling Liv Morgan?
  • If Ric Flair joined the WWF in 1998 how would he have done?
  • Which finishers should be protected at all costs?
  • Did Hulk Hogan get booed while Undertaker didn’t because Hogan is inseparable from his character while Undertaker and Mark Calloway are?
  • Would Paul Heyman be the biggest possible free agent pick-up for AEW? Would he be behind Rock or Josh Cena?
  • Some closing memories on the earliest of the ECW TV shows in the early-to-mid ’90s

