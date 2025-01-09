VIP PODCAST 1/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is WWE’s Netflix debut the beginning the end of the boom? TK and Levesque’s worst decisions? Undertaker-Hogan, Lucha Underground, Toni Storm, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

What have been Tony Khan’s and Paul Levesque’s worst decisions in control of AEW and WWE respectively?

Thoughts on the number of times Will Ospreay has lost compared to other top names such as MJF, Swerve Strickland, Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Hangman Page, and Chris Jericho

Is it surprising that Kevin Owens and FTR re-signed with WWE and AEW respective instead of jumping?

What’s up with the naming of the WCW World War 3 events?

Is Toni Storm playing the role that Demi Moore played in her latest movie of an aging actress trying to relive her youth?

Doesn’t AEW have a follow-through problem?

Isn’t it time for Brody King to get a big push in AEW? Or is it too late since he’s been treated as less-than-main-event for so long in AEW?

Will WWE’s special on Netflix go down as the beginning of the end of this hot run?

Thoughts on Lucha Underground

Favorite podcasts?

Did AEW do a better job with their streaming debut than WWE?

Reaction to the new Raw opening theme

Is WWE overselling Liv Morgan?

If Ric Flair joined the WWF in 1998 how would he have done?

Which finishers should be protected at all costs?

Did Hulk Hogan get booed while Undertaker didn’t because Hogan is inseparable from his character while Undertaker and Mark Calloway are?

Would Paul Heyman be the biggest possible free agent pick-up for AEW? Would he be behind Rock or Josh Cena?

Some closing memories on the earliest of the ECW TV shows in the early-to-mid ’90s

