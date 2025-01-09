VIP PODCAST 1/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Netflix Raw debut, Hogan crowd reaction, Rock’s awful NXT segments, WrestleKingdom, WrestleDynasty, TV reviews (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

Big picture thoughts on WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix including assessing the heavy plugs for Netflix and gushing about the ticket revenue, did they get the balance right of big stars from past and today’s top acts, and more

A review of the first three-hour Smackdown including the pros and cons of how the Tiffany Stratton cash-in was handled and Drew’s comments to Cody Rhodes about their generation

A walk through every segment on Raw’s Netflix debut including John Cena’s promo, Rock’s shift to playing nice with everyone, Hulk Hogan being booed, C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley ending Nia Jax’s right

A review of NXT including the most embarrassing display of nepotism perhaps in pro wrestling history by The Rock

A review of WrestleKingdom and WrestleDynasty including what can be extrapolated from Kenny Omega’s performance in his return match

Thoughts on the Chris Charlton commentary controversy that led to his suspension, the AEW-New Japan dynamic, Tony Schiavone’s coming to AEW’s defense on social media, and more

A review of AEW Collision including some talk about the history of big prize money being advertised as going to the winner of battle royals over the decades

A review of AEW Dynamite including the Casino Gauntlet match, Kenny Omega’s return, Cope’s fired up promo, more

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO